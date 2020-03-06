Woolworths introduces new Beyond Meat products

Woolworths has recently introduced new Beyond Meat products in response to the Flexitarian trend.

The flexitarian diet has been on the rise gaining traction in many parts of the US in recent years. Scientists believe that if you adopt a flexitarian diet you will be combating climate change, reducing pollution and promoting food sustainability.

In a statement by the retailer, the Beyond Meat plant-based burger and sausage are exclusive to Woolworths through its partnership with Infinite Foods, uses non-GMO ingredients, and delivers the meaty experience you crave without the compromise.

They added that these delicious meat alternatives are made from a mixture of pea protein isolates, rice protein, mung bean protein, canola oil, coconut oil, and other ingredients like potato starch, apple extract, sunflower lecithin, and pomegranate powder with a range of vitamins and minerals and that they’re so quick and easy to prepare.

Below are recipes you can try using the Beyond Meat products.

Beyond Meat plant-based burger. Picture: TASTE Magazine

Chilli ‘Non” Carne

We used new Beyond Meat mince to create a delicious chilli feast, a chilli non-Carne if you will. You could also use the Beyond Meat sausages, they’d work just as well.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

Shallots

2 chopped garlic

3 cloves, chopped

Olive oil

2T Beyond Meat mince

450g Woolworths chilli con Carne spice mix

50g box chopped tomatoes

2 x 400g cans tomato paste

2T red kidney beans, black beans or butter beans (or a combination of all 3)

400g can sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Toasted tortillas, for serving

Fresh coriander, for serving

Fresh lime, for serving

Charred corn, for serving

Ripe avocado, for serving

Smoked chilli salt, for serving

Woolworth's cultured coconut cream, for serving

Method

Soften the shallots and garlic in the olive oil over low heat for 5 minutes. Increase the heat,

add the mince and brown.

Stir in the chilli con Carne spice, then add the tomatoes and tomato paste and simmer for 20 minutes.

Add the beans and heat through, then season to taste.

Serve the chilli with the tortillas, coriander, a squeeze of lime, charred corn, avocado and

dollops of coconut cream.

Beyond Meat plant-based sausage. Picture: TASTE Magazine

Butternut and Smoked Paprika Sausage Nacho Bowl

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 Woolworths butternut

Smoked paprika sausages

400g can black beans, drained and rinsed

90g Woolworths pink pickled onions

2 cobs sweetcorn, blanched and chargrilled

200g sliced Woolworths exotic tomatoes

250g corn nacho chips

1 avocado

1 lemon

1 green chilli, chopped

1 clove garlic

Sea salt

1–2 T Woolworths dairy-free coconut yoghurt

Method

Pan fry or roast 6 Woolworths butternut and smoked paprika sausages for 5 - 10 minutes.

Add 1 x 400 g can drained and rinsed black beans and toss.

Mix the pink pickled onions and blanched and chargrilled cobs, sweetcorn

with sliced Woolworth's exotic tomatoes.

Blend the avocado, lemon juice, chopped green chilli, garlic, sea salt, and Woolworths dairy-free coconut yoghurt until smooth. Add a little water to loosen.

Place the nacho chips in bowls, then top with the sausages and beans. Scatter over the onions and tomatoes and drizzle over the dressing.