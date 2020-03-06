Woolworths introduces new Beyond Meat products
Woolworths has recently introduced new Beyond Meat products in response to the Flexitarian trend.
The flexitarian diet has been on the rise gaining traction in many parts of the US in recent years. Scientists believe that if you adopt a flexitarian diet you will be combating climate change, reducing pollution and promoting food sustainability.
In a statement by the retailer, the Beyond Meat plant-based burger and sausage are exclusive to Woolworths through its partnership with Infinite Foods, uses non-GMO ingredients, and delivers the meaty experience you crave without the compromise.
They added that these delicious meat alternatives are made from a mixture of pea protein isolates, rice protein, mung bean protein, canola oil, coconut oil, and other ingredients like potato starch, apple extract, sunflower lecithin, and pomegranate powder with a range of vitamins and minerals and that they’re so quick and easy to prepare.
Below are recipes you can try using the Beyond Meat products.
Chilli ‘Non” Carne
We used new Beyond Meat mince to create a delicious chilli feast, a chilli non-Carne if you will. You could also use the Beyond Meat sausages, they’d work just as well.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
Shallots
2 chopped garlic
3 cloves, chopped
Olive oil
2T Beyond Meat mince
450g Woolworths chilli con Carne spice mix
50g box chopped tomatoes
2 x 400g cans tomato paste
2T red kidney beans, black beans or butter beans (or a combination of all 3)
400g can sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Toasted tortillas, for serving
Fresh coriander, for serving
Fresh lime, for serving
Charred corn, for serving
Ripe avocado, for serving
Smoked chilli salt, for serving
Woolworth's cultured coconut cream, for serving
Method
Soften the shallots and garlic in the olive oil over low heat for 5 minutes. Increase the heat,
add the mince and brown.
Stir in the chilli con Carne spice, then add the tomatoes and tomato paste and simmer for 20 minutes.
Add the beans and heat through, then season to taste.
Serve the chilli with the tortillas, coriander, a squeeze of lime, charred corn, avocado and
dollops of coconut cream.
Butternut and Smoked Paprika Sausage Nacho Bowl
Serves: 4
Ingredients
6 Woolworths butternut
Smoked paprika sausages
400g can black beans, drained and rinsed
90g Woolworths pink pickled onions
2 cobs sweetcorn, blanched and chargrilled
200g sliced Woolworths exotic tomatoes
250g corn nacho chips
1 avocado
1 lemon
1 green chilli, chopped
1 clove garlic
Sea salt
1–2 T Woolworths dairy-free coconut yoghurt
Method
Pan fry or roast 6 Woolworths butternut and smoked paprika sausages for 5 - 10 minutes.
Add 1 x 400 g can drained and rinsed black beans and toss.
Mix the pink pickled onions and blanched and chargrilled cobs, sweetcorn
with sliced Woolworth's exotic tomatoes.
Blend the avocado, lemon juice, chopped green chilli, garlic, sea salt, and Woolworths dairy-free coconut yoghurt until smooth. Add a little water to loosen.
Place the nacho chips in bowls, then top with the sausages and beans. Scatter over the onions and tomatoes and drizzle over the dressing.