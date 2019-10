World Bread Day: Why don't you try baking bread today?









World Bread Day is celebrated on October 16 to commemorate the anniversary of the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN.

Bread gets a bad rap from everyone. Thanks to it being a favourite carb of most people, it's also to blame for some being overweight.

But have you tasted freshly baked bread, slathered with butter and a preserve of your choice?





Have you ripped into it and then taken a bite while it's still warm?





Have you smelt the sweet aroma of freshly made bread, wafting through the house? It smells like home and probably why we love to eat it so much.





Well, today you have an excuse to eat it and you shouldn't feel bad - it's World Bread Day.





World Bread Day is celebrated on October 16 every year in commemoration of the anniversary of the creation of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN.





Bread is a staple food for many countries, cultures and communities and it therefore makes sense that there would be a day celebrating how much of a contribution if makes to ending hunger in the world.





So to commemorate, why not try your hand at making your own bread with this recipe below? You won't regret it





Jane Anne Hobbs's No Need to Knead Two-Hour Bread