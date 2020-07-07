World Chocolate Day: Recipes that celebrate chocolate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



We have an excuse to gorge ourselves on our favourite chocolate today and not feel any guilt. Whether you have a whole box or decide to have a small bar, it's a day we always look forward to every year.

But there is more to chocolate than just the confectionery. So here are some of our favourite recipes that celebrate the gift that is chocolate. Happy World Chocolate Day!





Hot chocolate





Hot chocolate is one of my favourite things in the world during the winter season. Or any time that I feel it's cold and I need a bit of comfort. There is just nothing better than winding up on a cold winter day with a cup of steaming hot chocolate and muffins.





Buttermint white hot chocolate Buttermint white hot chocolate Ingredients

A cup of whipped cream ½ a cup of crushed butter mints (You know those boiled mints that are hard on the outside, but melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside? Those!), Several squares of chopped white chocolate (go wild, but not too wild), 2tsp of vanilla extract and a generous splash of your Irish cream liqueur.

Method

Whisk the milk, cream, and about two-thirds of your crushed butter mints in a saucepan and bring to a simmer. Stir until the mixture is hot but not boiling, and your mints have dissolved.

Remove from the heat and stir through your chocolate, vanilla extract, and liqueur.

Garnish with the rest of your butter mint sprinkle and a few marshmallows for good measure.





Spicy Chocolate Milk-Simmered Chicken