World Chocolate Day: Recipes that celebrate chocolate
By Lifestyle Reporter 2h ago
Happy World Chocolate Day!
We have an excuse to gorge ourselves on our favourite chocolate today and not feel any guilt. Whether you have a whole box or decide to have a small bar, it's a day we always look forward to every year.
But there is more to chocolate than just the confectionery. So here are some of our favourite recipes that celebrate the gift that is chocolate.
Hot chocolate
Hot chocolate is one of my favourite things in the world during the winter season. Or any time that I feel it's cold and I need a bit of comfort.
There is just nothing better than winding up on a cold winter day with a cup of steaming hot chocolate and muffins.
Buttermint white hot chocolate
Ingredients
A cup of whipped cream
½ a cup of crushed butter mints (You know those boiled mints that are hard on the outside, but melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside? Those!),
Several squares of chopped white chocolate (go wild, but not too wild),
2tsp of vanilla extract and a generous splash of your Irish cream liqueur.
Method
Whisk the milk, cream, and about two-thirds of your crushed butter mints in a saucepan and bring to a simmer.
Stir until the mixture is hot but not boiling, and your mints have dissolved.
Remove from the heat and stir through your chocolate, vanilla extract, and liqueur.
Garnish with the rest of your butter mint sprinkle and a few marshmallows for good measure.
Spicy Chocolate Milk-Simmered Chicken
Ingredients
FOR THE CHICKEN
1 cup whole chocolate milk
2 tablespoons chilli powder
2 jalapeños, stemmed and split lengthwise
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 625g)
FOR THE COURGETTE
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 courgette (about 450g total), sliced 2cm thick
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 garlic cloves, minced
Cooked grain, such as faro, quinoa or rice, for serving
Coriander, for garish (optional)
Method
In a saucepan, stir together the chocolate milk, chilli powder, jalapeños and 2 teaspoons of the salt until combined. Add the chicken thighs, bone side down. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the chicken is tender, for 35 to 40 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking, in a large sauté pan over high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the courgette and the 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until the courgette gins to caramelize and soften but does not turn to mush, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Remove from the heat and keep warm until ready to serve.
Serve the chicken and courgette warm over cooked grains, garnished with coriander, if using.
Classic Bourbon Balls
Bourbon balls are an incredibly easy dessert to make and only a handful of ingredients are needed.
Ingredients
1 cup finely chopped pecans
5 tablespoons bourbon
1/2 cup butter, softened
4 cups powdered sugar
3 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
3 tablespoons shortening
roughly 30 pecan halves
Method
Combine the chopped pecans and bourbon in a small bowl. Cover and let sit at room temperature for at least 1 hour or overnight.
Beat butter with an electric mixer and gradually add powdered sugar. Once mixture has completely come together, add pecan-bourbon mixture and mix. If mixture is too soft, add a little more sugar.
Use a small ice cream scoop or a teaspoon measuring spoon to form balls that are slightly larger than 3 cm. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or wax paper and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.
Melt chocolate chips and shortening in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly. Once smooth, start dipping the balls into the chocolate mixture using a toothpick. Place back on baking sheet and top with a pecan to cover the hole from the toothpick.
Return bourbon balls to refrigerator to set the chocolate.