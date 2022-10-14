World Egg Day: Creative ways to cook eggs when you need some inspiration

No yolks, it really is World Egg Day! World Egg Day was established in Vienna in 1996 when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since then, egg fans around the world have thought up new creative ways to honour this incredible nutrient powerhouse, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time. In celebration, below we share some of the creative ways that you can cook eggs. Eggs are a pretty simple food. And like nearly all things that come straight from ‘Mother Nature’, they are also extremely versatile and high in essential nutrients our bodies need. If you are having them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you know eggs are a great, affordable staple in any kitchen. They do not have to be boring. Eggs have potential. Eggs are delicious. Eggs can be used for more than scrambled eggs, inside a cake, or as a boring breakfast food. Let’s get cooking.

If you like eggs and avocados, you will like this dish. Picture: Nicola Barts/ Pexels Cook eggs in avocados If you like eggs and avocados, you will like this dish. They are a match made in heaven. You can cook eggs right inside an avocado, and it's maybe one of the easiest, most luxurious breakfasts I have had to date. You can top them with various ingredients like bacon, sausage, cheese, peppers, herbs, and more. Once done, they are great on toast, as a breakfast side, or as a healthy lunch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Waffle them Put your waffle iron on double-duty. Whisk eggs with a little cheese and salt, then pour into a well-greased waffle iron. Shut, flip and cook until the edges are golden brown, three to four minutes, depending on your waffle iron. Enjoy them drenched in hot sauce or as a perfectly shaped filler in a waffle sandwich.

Story continues below Advertisement

One salad topper to consider is boiled eggs. Picture: Anthony Leong/ Pexels Boiled on top of a salad A simple salad makes for a great light breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and because there are so many ways to spice them up using different greens, grains, and toppings, it’s easy to keep salads feeling fresh and new. One salad topper to consider is boiled eggs. Even adding just one boiled egg to your salad provides extra protein.