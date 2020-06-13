World Gin Day: 3 gin cocktails to try this weekend
Today is World Gin Day, a day that celebrates a spirit that has been around for centuries now.
We have also seen the growth and popularity of the spirit over the past few years.
With that in mind, this day seems like the perfect excuse to celebrate the versatility of gin, so we have found beautiful and delicious cocktails for you to try at home this weekend.
Speaking about the popularity of gin, Hope on Hopkins co-founder, Lucy Beard said that the joy of gin is that no two gins are alike: different botanicals are used, and gins are also influenced by the base spirit and distilling equipment.
“What has driven the boom is the increasing focus on local botanicals. South Africa has unique flora and this is being celebrated in an increasing number of locally produced gins. It will continue to be popular, both in cocktails and in gin and tonics and people will continue to have a variety of different gins in their drinks cabinets and bars,” said Beard.
Noted mixologist Haroon Hafajee said that we are currently spoilt for choice in terms of the specific flavour profile we want in a gin and also in the way we want to drink it – be it a simple G&T, one served with craft tonic and fresh fruit or herbs or spices or a great gin-based cocktail.
Below are gin-infused cocktails that you can try this weekend.
Throw it all in your glass
Ingredients
8 fresh mint leaves ⠀
4 lemon slices ⠀
4 strawberries (cut in half)⠀
60ml gin
240ml lemonade⠀
120ml soda water ⠀
12 large ice cubes ⠀
Method
Add four mint leaves to a glass and top with two lemon slices. Muddle the mint and lemon to release the juice and oils. Repeat with remaining mint and lemon.⠀
Divide the ice and strawberries between the two glasses. Top with 30ml gin, 120ml lemonade, and 120ml soda water. Repeat with the remaining gin, lemonade, and soda water. Stir to combine.⠀
Recipe by Olivia’s Kitchen.
Pomegranate Negroni
Ingredients
25ml pink gin
35ml white vermouth
25ml Campari
15ml pomegranate juice
Method
Add large ice cubes into a tumbler glass, combine all ingredients and stir. Garnish with an orange twist and a dried rosebud. ⠀
Recipe by The Gin Couple.
Southside
Ingredients
60ml gin
60ml lime juice
30ml sugar syrup
6-8 mint leaves for garnish
Method
Shake gin, lime juice, and sugar syrup together and fine strain into a martini glass. Garnish with mint leaves and serve.