World Gin Day: 3 gin cocktails to try this weekend

Today is World Gin Day, a day that celebrates a spirit that has been around for centuries now.

We have also seen the growth and popularity of the spirit over the past few years.

With that in mind, this day seems like the perfect excuse to celebrate the versatility of gin, so we have found beautiful and delicious cocktails for you to try at home this weekend.

Speaking about the popularity of gin, Hope on Hopkins co-founder, Lucy Beard said that the joy of gin is that no two gins are alike: different botanicals are used, and gins are also influenced by the base spirit and distilling equipment.

“What has driven the boom is the increasing focus on local botanicals. South Africa has unique flora and this is being celebrated in an increasing number of locally produced gins. It will continue to be popular, both in cocktails and in gin and tonics and people will continue to have a variety of different gins in their drinks cabinets and bars,” said Beard.