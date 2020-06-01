World Milk Day: 3 ways to cook with milk

Today is World Milk Day, a day that is celebrated all over the world to mark the contributions of the dairy sector when it comes to economic development, nutrition, and farmers. So, why don’t you celebrate this day and make your meals with milk? Milk is one of the useful ingredients that you can when cooking. It can serve as a convenient and healthy alternative without watering down the taste of your food. For example, you can use it as a marinade for meats. Milk is also a good way to get more calcium into your family’s diet for good health and bone strength. Therefore, go ahead and turn that glass of milk into a nutritious meal today with these wonderful recipes. These recipes show that the use of milk is far beyond the cereal bowl.

Mango Phirni

Ingredients

50g rice, soaked in water

1l full cream milk

2 green cardamoms

40g sugar or according to taste

20 almonds, sliced

1 cup mango puree fresh or canned

Method

Soak 50g of rice in water for half an hour. Drain water. Grind rice coarsely in a mixer.

Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add whole green cardamom so that we can take it out later. If using cardamom powder then add it to milk after the rice is done. Let it boil for 5 minutes on low flame stirring in between.

Add coarsely ground rice to milk and let it simmer on low flame till the rice is done and milk is thickened. Keep on stirring in between to avoid lumps. Meanwhile, keep on scratching the milk which has stuck to the sides of the pan and mix it in the phirni. This enhances the taste of phirni.

Milk needs constant attention as it sticks to the bottom and gets burned.

When the rice is cooked add sugar. Keep on stirring till the sugar is dissolved Add half of the sliced almonds and Mango puree. Mix it well. Switch off the flame.

If phirni looks very thick you can add hot milk to adjust its consistency.

Pour it in a bowl and garnish it with sliced almonds. Refrigerate it for 2 hours.

Enjoy the cool Mango Phirni and beat the summer heat.

Tips:

Always cook phirni in a heavy-bottomed pan to avoid sticking it to the pan.

Keep stirring the phirni otherwise, it will stick to the bottom of the pan.

Always refrigerate it before serving.

Recipe by Tripsta Food Tunnel.

Homemade Khoya Milk Cake

Ingredients

1tsp desi ghee

1 glass of milk

2pkts of milk powder

2 tsp of sugar

Method

Heat a spoon of desi ghee in a pan and add a glass of milk to it.

Add packets of milk powder, sugar and cook it on low flame, keep cooking until the mixture becomes thick.

Keep stirring until the mixture becomes thick and leaves the pan.

Let it cool for half an hour and form the shape of your choice.

Recipe by Food Infini.

Apple, Banana and Chikoo Milkshake

Ingredients

1 apple

2 bananas

2 chikoos

2 cups of milk

1tsp vanilla essence

Mixed nuts

Method

Peel the skin of the apple and cut it into pieces. Chop the bananas and chikoos.

Add all the chopped fruits to a blender. Now add the milk and vanilla essence. Grind until smooth in texture.

Pour into glasses and garnish with chopped nuts on top. Add ice cubes for a refreshing taste.

Recipe by: Chiyas Kitchen.