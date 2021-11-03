World Sandwich Day: Pimp up your sandwich with these delicious recipes

It's World Sandwich Day today and also the perfect time to acknowledge these tasty yet filling snacks. Be it breakfast, mid-day snacks, evening munchies or even dinner, sandwiches can never disappoint you in any way.

Filled with healthy veggies and finger-licking sauces, there are many sandwich variants all around the world. You can also easily customise this snack by experimenting with different ingredients and dressings. The history It all started as a coincidence in the 18th century, when an English aristocrat named John Montagu, Count of Sandwich IV, was at a card game, and to avoid getting his fingers dirty, he asked for a piece of meat between two slices of bread.

This is how infinite possibilities for making a sandwich arose, and World Sandwich Day was proclaimed for the count’s birthday on November 3. So, what better way to celebrate than with these delicious recipes? Katsu Sando Ingredients

2 slices white bread, lightly toasted ½ tbsp margarine ¼ tsp mustard

1 piece pork or beef brisket pinch of salt and pepper ½ tbsp Japanese mayonnaise

1½ tbsp water 1 tbsp plain flour ½ cup Panko breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil for frying 1 tbsp tonkatsu sauce* ½ cup shredded cabbage

Method Combine the mayonnaise, margarine, and mustard in a small mixing bowl and set aside. Place the pork or beef on a chopping board and tenderise with a mallet. Shape the meat to the same size as the bread slice. Season meat with salt and pepper. Combine the egg and water in a medium mixing bowl and whisk. Add flour and mix them all together to make a batter. Dip the meat into the batter, then coat in the breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the meat for about 8-10 minutes. Remove from the oil and place on kitchen paper to soak up any excess oil.

Spread the margarine, mayonnaise, and mustard mixture thinly and evenly on both slices of the toasted bread. Place ½ cup of shredded cabbage on one slice. Drizzle the tonkatsu sauce generously on top, then cover it with the meat. Drizzle more sauce on top of the meat and cover with the second slice of bread. Put a flat plate over the bread and place a weight on top for 5 minutes, so the bread soaks up the sauce. Remove plate, cut in half, and tuck in! To make tonkatsu sauce, mix 8 tbsp tomato sauce, 2 tbsp soya sauce, 1 tbsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp Japanese sweet wine (mirin), 1½ tsp Worcestershire sauce, 1 tsp grated fresh ginger, 1 minced clove garlic. Whisk and then let flavours blend for 30 minutes before use. Recipe by Chef Charne Wylie, from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Grilled Yoghurt Sandwiches Serves: 4 Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped green cabbage ¾ cup grated carrot (about 1 medium carrot) ½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1 small green chilli (Thai, serrano, or jalapeño), stemmed, seeded, and finely chopped ¼ cup lightly packed fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped ¾ cup plain Greek-style yoghurt

½ tsp fine sea salt, plus more to taste ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper 8 slices white sandwich bread

4 tsp butter (preferably salted) 1 tsp black mustard seeds Tomato sauce or Indian chilli sauce, for serving (optional)

Method In a large bowl, toss together the cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, chilli, and coriander. Stir in the yoghurt, salt, and pepper until thoroughly combined. Taste and season with more salt, if needed. Place four slices of bread on your work surface and divide the yoghurt mixture evenly among them. Top the sandwiches with the remaining slices of bread.

Heat a medium frying pan or griddle over medium heat until hot. Add 1 teaspoon butter and ½ teaspoon mustard seeds. Let them sizzle for a few seconds, then place two sandwiches in the pan (on the mustard seeds) and cook until golden and crispy on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes. Turn them over, add another 1 teaspoon of butter, and cook until golden on that side, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the sandwiches (and any stray mustard seeds) to a plate and repeat with the remaining sandwiches. Serve them whole or cut into triangles, with tomato sauce or chilli sauce, if desired. Recipe by Chetna Makan.