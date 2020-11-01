World Vegan Day: Unconventional vegetables make these vegan treats delectable

From hummus milkshakes to black bean brownies, unconventional healthy desserts are taking over the vegan food scape. Sugar, flour, butter and eggs form the basis for most desserts. In cakes, for instance, flour provides structure, butter and sugar add the moisture and fluffiness while eggs bind it all together for the perfect crumb. The science of cooking these ingredients changes from dish to dish. However, what we know about this combination is beginning to change and evolve to satisfy a broader spectrum of diets. One in particular, that has risen above the rest, is veganism. Whether it’s the cropping up of plant based restaurants, an influx of social media posts or a story in the news, veganism has steadily grown in popularity over the past few years. We’ve seen it displayed in the form of artsy snaps on Instagram of green bowls packed with quinoa and roasted vegetables as well as being punted by celebrities and health fanatics alike. Cookbooks, blogs and Instagram pages are also being dedicated to the art of cooking delicious vegan food that closely resembles its non-vegan counterparts.

With that, a broader community of people are learning the art of making plant based food. For instance, people are making their own homemade nut milks by soaking, blending and straining them in a cloth for a frothy alternative to cow’s milk.

They’re also grinding nuts into a fine flour that’s used in pie crusts, cookies and cakes for a gluten free and low carb alternative to wheat flour. Altogether, these deliciously healthy ingredients combine to make some of the richest, most decadent desserts with flavour and a unique texture that locks in moisture.

In celebration of World Vegan Day, November 1, why not try one of these decadent desserts made with the most unusual ingredients, but full of plant powered deliciousness.

Hummus milkshake

By @plantchicks

Ingredients

½ cup drained canned chickpeas

1 frozen banana

2 dates

¼ teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons tahini

Cinnamon to taste

Water to thin

Ice for thickness

Instructions

Blend all ingredients in a blender and enjoy this creamy sweet milkshake.

Fudgy sweet potato brownies

By @grubsbygabs

Ingredients

1 cup mashed sweet potato (medium sized)

⅓ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp baking soda

¼ cup almond butter (+ 1 tbs for swirl)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees.

Combine all ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

Line a loaf pan with parchment paper or oil and pour the batter in.

Drizzle almond butter and use a toothpick to get the swirl.

Bake for 30-35 mins.

Let it cool before slicing.

Brown rice cookies

By @excessiveuseofvegetables

Ingredients

¾ cup brown rice flour

3 tbs PB2 powder (with 1 ½ tbs water)

½ tsp baking powder

3 tbs sweetener

¼ cup soy milk

Instructions

Mix together all the ingredients.

Roll dough into spoonful-sized balls and press a thumbprint into each one. The mixture should make 8 large ones but you could easily make a dozen smaller ones.

Bake for 12-14 minutes in a 160 degree oven.