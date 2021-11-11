World Vegan Month: Recipe ideas for anyone who has been stress-baking lately

Haters are going to hate, but you can still satisfy your sweet tooth with vegan treats. These vegan recipes are proof that you don’t need animal products to make a show-stopping sweet snack. The best part: These easy-to-make recipes don't include a long list of ingredients that are impossible to track down.

Many of them call for just a few staples that you probably have in your pantry right now. Pumpkin pie spice peanut bars Ingredients

Peanut butter cookie 1 cup peanut butter flour ⁣ ¼ cup rice flour ⁣

-3 tbsp coconut oil ⁣ 1 tbsp vanilla extract ⁣ Pinch of salt ⁣

¼ cup almond milk ⁣ 2 tsp pumpkin spice ⁣ White chocolate fudge⁣

1 can vegan condensed milk 100g vegan white chocolate ⁣ 2 tbsp vegan butter ⁣

2 tsp pumpkin spice ⁣ 1 cup peanuts ⁣ ⁣Method

Preheat the oven to 175 degrees Celsius. Line a pan with parchment. ⁣ In a food processor, blend everything until you have a dough-like texture. Add more plant-based milk if necessary. ⁣

Press down your peanut butter cookie on your pan and bake for 10 minutes. ⁣ For the white chocolate fudge, in a microwave-safe bowl (or in a saucepan on the stove), combine the vegan sweetened condensed milk, butter, salt, vegan white chocolate, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract. Save the peanuts for later. ⁣ Cook for 1-minute increments, stirring in between (or on medium-low heat on the stovetop), until the mixture is melted and creamy; don’t overheat or let it burn!⁣

Pour the white chocolate fudge filling over the peanut butter cookie layer and spread evenly with an offset spatula or knife.⁣ Top with the peanuts. ⁣ Bake the bars for 15 minutes – don’t overbake! Let the bars cool completely before slicing and serving. The bars can be cut and stored in the refrigerator, well-covered, for several days or frozen for several months.⁣

Blueberry muffins Ingredients 250g plain flour

120g caster sugar (or less for kids) 1 tsp salt 2 tsp cinnamon or hemp seeds or chia seeds

1 tsp vanilla paste 2 tsp baking powder 180ml soy milk

50ml oil 1 cup frozen blueberries Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Mix all dry ingredients and then incorporate wet ingredients. Coat frozen blueberries in flour, so they don’t sink to the bottom of cupcakes and mix into batter.

Scoop evenly into 12 muffin liners and bake for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy warm or keep in a sealed container in the fridge for 3-4 days. Recipe by Heart Beet Vegan.

Healthy almond mug muffin Ingredients 2 tbsp unsweetened apple sauce

1.5 tbsp natural almond butter ½ tsp baking powder 3 tbsp almond flour

Dash of cinnamon 1 tbsp of coconut sugar (optional) Chocolate topping

Method Mix everything except the chocolate spread. Pour into a lightly greased coffee mug or ramekin. You can also use a cupcake liner to make it easier to remove.