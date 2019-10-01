World Vegetarian Day: Try these Instagram-worthy recipes









Super crispy garlic and herb fries. Picture from Instagram World Vegetarian Day is a day that celebrates and brings global attention to the health and environmental benefits of vegetarianism. There are so many ways to eat your veggies and remember that vegetables are delicious. Well, almost all vegetables. I've put together a list of some of the best vegetarian recipes for World Vegetarian Day that you may try to celebrate this day.

Super Crispy Garlic and Herb Fries

Ingredients

8-10 small potatoes

2-3 tbsp olive oil

2-3 tbsp mixed chopped herbs like basil and oregano

1-2 cloves of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Slice the potatoes in half, then each half into four pieces and lay evenly on a lined baking sheet and possibly facing up. Do not let the fries touch each other, so they get super crispy. Mix the oil with garlic and season with salt and pepper and drizzle over the potatoes.

Toss well and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden.

Take out of oven and sprinkle on the herbs and serve with vegan tzatziki.

Enjoy!

Recipe by Vegan Got Game.

Savoury muffins

Makes: 10 small muffins

Ingredients

1 medium zucchini (grated)⁣

1 medium carrot (grated) ⁣

3 large eggs⁣

1 tbsp olive oil⁣

1 tsp apple cider vinegar⁣

2 tbsp nutritional yeast⁣

2 tsp mediterranean herbs (dry) ⁣

½ cup buckwheat flour⁣

½ cup almond meal⁣

½ tsp of baking powder⁣

Seeds to top (sunflower or pumpkin)⁣

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees celsius.

Grate zucchini and carrot and add to large mixing bowl⁣.

Add eggs, olive oil, apple cider vinegar and combine well⁣.

Add remaining ingredients and gently combine mixture. ⁣

Spoon mixture into muffin trays sprinkle with seeds and bake for 20 minutes or until cooked. ⁣

Recipe by Whats Up Gut.

⁣Chana Masala

Ingredients

For the paste⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

2 tbsp ground nut or coconut oil⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 onion chopped⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 red chilli ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

6 garlic cloves, peeled⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

10cm ginger peeled⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 tbsp ground coriander⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

2 tbsp ground cumin⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tbsp tomato purée⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

For the curry⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

2 cans chickpeas, drained⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 can chopped tomatoes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

100g creamed coconut⠀

100g spinach⠀⠀⠀⠀

30g fresh coriander⠀

Method

Blitz together all the paste ingredients in a blender or processor. Add the paste to a hot pan and cook for 6 minutes, stirring so that it doesn’t stick.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Add the chickpeas and chopped tomatoes followed by the coconut cream.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Simmer for 10 minutes then stir in fresh spinach and coriander leaves. Serve.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⁣Recipe by Annas Family Kitchen.