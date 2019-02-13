Yellow Thai Coconut Chicken and Prawn Curry. Supplied

Crawford is intrigued by the smell, taste and visual appearance of delicious dishes which is what underpins his love for cooking. When asked what his favourite type of food to cook is – he doesn’t hesitate to say “Thai dishes” but also enjoys the challenge of cooking comfy, home-styled food that is sophisticated enough for the upmarket clientele living on MECCE. As a special treat this Valentine’s Day, Crawford shares one of his favourite recipes. Mount Edgecombe Country Estate Head Chef, Steve Crawford.

Yellow Thai Coconut Chicken and Prawn Curry (Serves 6) Ingredients

1 onion (diced and finely chopped)

3 garlic cloves (finely chopped)

1tsp ginger (finely chopped)

1 stalk lemon stalk

⅓tsp tumeric

½tsp curry powder

½tsp red thai curry paste

1 tomato (finely chopped)

1 tin coconut milk

1 tin coconut cream

1tbsp brown sugar

2tbsp lemon juice

tbsp fish sauce

1.2kg chicken breasts cubes boneless

5 baby marrow (chopped)

1 red pepper (sliced)

30 prawn tails (deveined and deshelled)



Method

Add chopped onion, garlic, ginger and lemon grass stalk into a pan of oil and cook for 5 minutes until the onions are soft.

Add the turmeric, curry powder and red Thai paste to the pan and cook for a further 3 minutes.

Add the chopped tomato with a little water and cook for 5 minutes so the mixture becomes a paste.

Pour in the coconut milk, coconut cream, sugar, lemon juice and fish sauce into the mixture and slowly boil for 10 minutes for the flavours to combine.

Place chicken breast cubes, baby marrow and sliced red pepper into the sauce and boil on low heat for 10 - 12 minutes until cooked.

Place prawn tails in the sauce and cook for 2 - 3 minutes.

Garnish with chopped coriander.

Serve with basmati rice, and toasted cashew nuts.