You've heard of cheese boards, but have you tried the pasta board?

You’ve heard of cheese boards, charcuterie boards and more recently, french fry boards boasting an assortment of crispy potatoes and dips. But what about the pasta board?

Dreamed up by the imagination of TikToker @jillyraycyrus, she filmed the random thought as it came to her whilst preparing a dinner of - you guessed it - pasta.

TikTok had a massive response to the video with hundreds of comments calling her idea “genius”. In a short time frame, the clip garnered over 200k views, prompting curious fans to take things a step further by actually bringing her “pasta board” to life.

The concept is simple enough, in place of meats, cheeses, crackers and fruits you lay out a board with a variety of pastas. From cheese filled tortellini to pockets of ravioli with mushroom and old favourites like bow-ties and macaroni, these will be displayed alongside little jars of sauce.





Depending on what you’re going for, anything will work from a fresh basil pesto, to a rich and creamy bechamel or tangy marinara paired with a chilli and garlic infused oil to pack a flavourful punch. To complete the picture, add a range of grated cheeses to complement the decadent affair. After all, what’s pasta without the cheese?





For serving, lay out the cutlery and bowls. Since we foresee this being a rather messy meal, napkins are a must - unless you like the look of sauce all down the front of your shirt.





Lastly, wedge a few sprigs of rosemary and some thyme between the nests of pasta and drizzle with olive oil to prevent it from drying out. Now it's time to dig in, the entire point of these sharing boards is to taste a variety of food combinations, mix and match flavours and engage in good conversation.



