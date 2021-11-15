Yummy! Are accordion potatoes the next big thing in food?

Social media trends are gaining worldwide popularity through views, likes, and shares. One unique trend grabs the attention of millions of viewers. Food trends were one of the popular trends which kept us sane during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, we experimented a lot with food. With so much free time on hand, cooking became everybody’s best friend. Some food trends like the ‘dalgona coffee’ became very popular among people because this trend started in the summer of 2020 when everybody needed something cool and easy to drink while working from home. Any food trend that is easy, visually appealing, and interesting will spread like fire.

Talk about visually appealing and interesting trends, people are going crazy over accordion potatoes. An accordion is a musical instrument played by stretching and squeezing with the hands to work, and these potatoes are just like that. They are fried or baked potatoes that you score and stretch out like an accordion. These have been quite a rage on Instagram reels and TikTok making people wipe their drools over this yummy-looking snack.

Basically, to make an accordion potato, you take slices of potato and make micro-cuts with the help of skewers along its surface so that it forms an accordion. When baked, they have a crispy outer layer flavoured with savoury garlic butter and fresh herbs. They are much easier to make than they look. Accordion potatoes are perfect if you want to elevate your regular potato side dish. With such an eye-catching shape, they are perfect for an impressive dish to wow your guests this festive season. And get this, they are super easy to make.

If you fancy them, here’s an easy recipe that you can try at home by food stylist and recipe developer Amy Harriott Gregory. Garlic and herb accordion potatoes Serves: 1

3 large potatoes 1 bulb garlic 50g butter, melted

1 tsp dried parsley 1 tsp smoked paprika Fresh parsley, for garnish

Method Preheat your oven to 200°C. Chop the top off a bulb of garlic, drizzle with a little olive oil, wrap in foil, and roast for 45 minutes until the cloves are squishy and caramelised. You will be amazed at what roast does to garlic. It turns into sweet fudge nuggets you can literally eat it on its own or spread it on toast. Chop your potatoes into cuboids and then into slices about 2cm thick. I got 3-4 slices out of each potato and then used the offcuts to make a delicious buttery mash.

Place two chopsticks on either side of a potato slice and score down the potato every few millimetres, slicing only halfway through (the chopsticks will help to avoid cutting through the whole potato). Turn the potato the opposite way and slice diagonal lines all the way along. You will now be able to gently pull the potato into an accordion, magic! Boil the potato for five minutes. Gently remove from the hot water, allow the steam to dry. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix two tablespoons of olive oil with smoked paprika and season with salt and pepper. Brush each accordion potato with the paprika oil and bake for 45 minutes or until golden and crispy, turning halfway. While the potatoes are cooking, in a small bowl, combine the melted butter with dried parsley. Squeeze the soft garlic flesh out of its skins and mash it all together with a fork.