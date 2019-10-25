Recreate David Higgs' dishes at home with UCOOK









Higgs' aubergine ravioli. Picture: Supplied Renowned culinarian, David Higgs has joined forces with the esteemed line-up of chefs to collaborate with dinner-kit delivery specialists, UCOOK. In November, recipes from Chef David Higgs will feature on the food delivery service’s menu offering aspiring foodies nationwide the chance to recreate dishes from his restaurant, Marble, and his autobiography "Mile 8". Higgs' Asian sirloin. Picture: Supplied Dishes featured on the menu include Higgs’ Asian Sirloin with crispy ginger, nori seasoning and pak choi, Aubergine Ravioli with ricotta, sun-dried tomato and sage, Fried Trout with rice noodles, Tandoori Chicken with roast butternut and guava chutney as well as Higgs’ Green Risotto with goat’s cheese, truffle zest and spinach. “David has had a meteoric rise to fame, from establishing Rust en Vrede as a culinary destination, to creating Marble and Saint, which are now two of Johannesburg's most esteemed and popular eateries,” says UCOOK chief executive David Torr. “He is undeniably one of South Africa’s most exciting and respected chefs.” Torr says that Higgs is also in support of the UCOOK philosophy of supplying local and sustainable ingredients along with nourishing and exciting recipes for preparation at home.

Higgs' Green Risotto. Picture: Supplied

UCOOK is known on social media for bringing aspiring foodies a creative cooking experience they can enjoy at home. With the release of Higgs’ memoir and cookbook, "Mile 8", they took the opportunity to partner with him to offer their customers recipes that he has prepared in the kitchens of his career – including Marble and Rust en Vrede.

“This partnership with UCOOK has provided the most incredible opportunity for me to take my recipes into people’s homes. It means they can experience the recipes, and the book firsthand, and bring them to life,” says Higgs.

Higgs' Lamb Rump. Picture: Supplied

Torr says that UCOOK has also collaborated with Rust en Vrede to give customers a complimentary bottle of wine from the farm, which pairs perfectly with the recipes.

“It’s not every day you get to enjoy recipes from one of SA’s top chefs, and sample wine from a farm he’s spent time on and understands. This is something really unique,” says Torr. UCOOK customers will also be treated to a De Villiers chocolate bar in every box ordered over the campaign period.

UCOOK customers will have two weeks to select David Higgs’ recipes for their UCOOK boxes, from Wednesday October 30 for first delivery on Monday, November 11, 2019.



