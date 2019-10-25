Renowned culinarian, David Higgs has joined forces with the esteemed line-up of chefs to collaborate with dinner-kit delivery specialists, UCOOK.
In November, recipes from Chef David Higgs will feature on the food delivery service’s menu offering aspiring foodies nationwide the chance to recreate dishes from his restaurant, Marble, and his autobiography "Mile 8".
Dishes featured on the menu include Higgs’ Asian Sirloin with crispy ginger, nori seasoning and pak choi, Aubergine Ravioli with ricotta, sun-dried tomato and sage, Fried Trout with rice noodles, Tandoori Chicken with roast butternut and guava chutney as well as Higgs’ Green Risotto with goat’s cheese, truffle zest and spinach.
“David has had a meteoric rise to fame, from establishing Rust en Vrede as a culinary destination, to creating Marble and Saint, which are now two of Johannesburg's most esteemed and popular eateries,” says UCOOK chief executive David Torr. “He is undeniably one of South Africa’s most exciting and respected chefs.”
Torr says that Higgs is also in support of the UCOOK philosophy of supplying local and sustainable ingredients along with nourishing and exciting recipes for preparation at home.