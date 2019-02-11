Rediscover chocolate this Valentines Day Picture: Pexels
Whether it’s dark, white or the  latest craze, pink chocolate, chances  are that your Valentine’s Day gift will  be chocolate – or chocolate will form  part of it. 

“The one thing I think we  all have in common when it comes  to chocolate is that we can link  every flavour to a special memory  in our lives – whether it’s a birthday  cake, Easter eggs or a wedding cake.  There are many memories that just  take you back,” says self-confessed  chocoholic and author of the book
Chocolate, Katelyn Williams.

It’s also worth remembering that  chocolate is the go-to gift for singles  who are not going to be celebrating  anything on February 14, so if  you’re single, you’re definitely going  to want to make an effort to buy  yourself some quality chocolate.

“There is something really  magical and romantic about  chocolate; it loads our brains with  endorphins. Good quality chocolate h as a very similar effect on our brain  to being in love. It releases a flood  of endorphins into your brain.
“Even if you don’t have a  Valentine, your Valentine could be  chocolate because it could give you  the same rush, Williams says.”


If you’d prefer your chocolate  treat to be homemade, then  Williams’ book is your Valentine’s  Day handbook if you’re looking for  the perfect dessert.

The book is filled with delectable  chocolate cake and dessert recipes,  which will have you drooling all  over the pages.

A qualified pastry chef and  blogger, her chocolate creations  range from simple bakes to guilt-free,  over-the-top desserts.

While it may be the obvious gift  for Valentine’s Day, she says there are  many ways to rediscover chocolate.

“There are loads of ways you can  be creative; I would always suggest  serving one dessert with two spoons  because I think sharing a dessert is  something that you can really make  special,” Williams says.

Food stylist, food photographer and recipe developer, Katelyn Williams. Picture from Facebook (The Kate Tin)
If you plan on buying a chocolate  gift instead of making it, then she  suggests spending your cash on good  quality, locally produced products.

“If you’re buying chocolate as a gift  for somebody, I think I would go for  something different. Support local  businesses; it’s way more unique...I  always try to buy something  that’s hand-made rather than mass-produced."

When it comes to choosing  the right bar, she says “the best  chocolate should only have a  handful of ingredients on the back. 

Even if you aren’t obsessed with  chocolate but your partner is, this  book will get you excited about all  things sweet, sour, bitter – and help
you to rediscover chocolate.  