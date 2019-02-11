Rediscover chocolate this Valentines Day Picture: Pexels

Whether it’s dark, white or the latest craze, pink chocolate, chances are that your Valentine’s Day gift will be chocolate – or chocolate will form part of it.



“The one thing I think we all have in common when it comes to chocolate is that we can link every flavour to a special memory in our lives – whether it’s a birthday cake, Easter eggs or a wedding cake. There are many memories that just take you back,” says self-confessed chocoholic and author of the book

Chocolate, Katelyn Williams.





It’s also worth remembering that chocolate is the go-to gift for singles who are not going to be celebrating anything on February 14, so if you’re single, you’re definitely going to want to make an effort to buy yourself some quality chocolate.





“There is something really magical and romantic about chocolate; it loads our brains with endorphins. Good quality chocolate h as a very similar effect on our brain to being in love. It releases a flood of endorphins into your brain.

“Even if you don’t have a Valentine, your Valentine could be chocolate because it could give you the same rush, Williams says.”









If you’d prefer your chocolate treat to be homemade, then Williams’ book is your Valentine’s Day handbook if you’re looking for the perfect dessert.





The book is filled with delectable chocolate cake and dessert recipes, which will have you drooling all over the pages.





A qualified pastry chef and blogger, her chocolate creations range from simple bakes to guilt-free, over-the-top desserts.





While it may be the obvious gift for Valentine’s Day, she says there are many ways to rediscover chocolate.





“There are loads of ways you can be creative; I would always suggest serving one dessert with two spoons because I think sharing a dessert is something that you can really make special,” Williams says.





Food stylist, food photographer and recipe developer, Katelyn Williams. Picture from Facebook (The Kate Tin)

If you plan on buying a chocolate gift instead of making it, then she suggests spending your cash on good quality, locally produced products.





“If you’re buying chocolate as a gift for somebody, I think I would go for something different. Support local businesses; it’s way more unique...I always try to buy something that’s hand-made rather than mass-produced."





When it comes to choosing the right bar, she says “the best chocolate should only have a handful of ingredients on the back.





Even if you aren’t obsessed with chocolate but your partner is, this book will get you excited about all things sweet, sour, bitter – and help