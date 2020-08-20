Relatable and funny: Atlanta woman’s song ’at the fridge again’ goes viral

Does lockdown have you walking to the fridge every few hours? You’re not alone. In fact, many of us find ourselves staring longingly into the depths, hoping a chocolate will magically appear.

One Atlanta woman has even gone and made a song out of it. KD French’s song “at the fridge again" went viral after posting it to social media.

With a vocal range to rival Mariah Carey, French has gained quite the following on social media, and now she’s using her talent for something we can all relate to - the walk of shame to the fridge.

After posting the video to her YouTube account last week, it raked up more than a million views.

Most were blown away by the power of her voice, but impressed that she managed to pull off a song about a fridge.