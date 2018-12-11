In a bid to get South Africans to consume alcohol more responsibly, Pernod Ricard South Africa, the No.2 worldwide in Wines & Spirits, has launched the 1-4-1 campaign to encourage people to adopt and maintain a culture of consuming one bottle of water for every alcoholic drink. Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the industry: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

The leading distributor of premium spirits brands like Jameson, Absolut and Chivas Regal has innovated a stylish, signature 1-4-1 bottle, to promote the idea of water as the ‘drink to drink between drinks’. While drinking water may not be fashionable and trendy, it is proven to aid the body’s metabolism of alcohol and will prolong the enjoyment and conviviality of drinking.

The initiative launches ahead of the festive season and the 1-4-1 bottles of water will be present at key Pernod Ricard South Africa events such as Absolut One Source Live in October, Havana Club in November and Martell x Afropunk in December. Event activations and media and social media support are planned to create awareness of the initiative.

The 1-4-1 campaign demonstrates Pernod Ricard South Africa’s commitment to the promotion of responsible drinking habits in line with the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org)’s code of commercial communications. The code raises concerns around the serious impact on public health associated with the harmful use of alcohol and seeks to champion moderate consumption of beverage alcohol as part of a healthy lifestyle.

“People are at the heart of everything we do. As creators of conviviality, we are constantly looking at innovative ways in which our consumers can enjoy our premium brands in the company of friends and loved ones in a responsible manner. We know people want to have fun but we also want to be conscientious about balancing every drink with water,” says Managing Director, Paul Scanlon.