3 places in SA where you can get the most mouthwatering pies

Christmas dinner isn’t all about the turkey. As you plan your menu and are trying to decide on dessert, keep in mind that you don’t have to do it all yourself. People love pies any time of the year, so why not grab a slice – or the whole pie – from one of these great pie shops? Pie-making traditions and techniques in SA have evolved, but our eating habits haven’t changed as much as you might expect. South Africans still love to snack on cheese, spinach, and other sweet and savoury pies. You’ll find freshly baked pies in artisan bakeries and restaurants all over SA. These are some of the best specialist pie shops that cater to this national obsession.

The Bread Mill (Durban) The Bread Mill is a family-owned bakery specialising in home made pies, designer cakes, freshly-baked bread, and decadent doughnuts. It has become a Durban landmark with its enticing baked goods attracting locals as well as visitors from afar. The Bread Mill has consistently provided quality baked goods since it was established in 1987. One major change The Bread Mill has undergone in three decades has been the extension of its hours – the bakery is now open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They couldn’t have hungry customers roaming the streets looking for sub-par baked goods. So, they came up with the perfect solution that they would never close their doors to suit their regular day customers, the night owls, and the early risers. Pies, bread, doughnuts, cakes and treat slices are freshly available all day.

Located: 18-22 Problem Mkhize Rd, Berea, Durban Call: 0318187700 Mighty Meal Pies (Cape Town)

Mighty Meal Pies is a hands-on family-run business, owned by the Whisgary family, which has a twenty-year track record in the manufacture of top-quality pies and pastries. Through careful research and development, they have perfected their delicious fillings and signature multi-layered puff pastry to produce the best quality pie on the market at the best possible price. The filling for each of their six pie variants is prepared according to a tried and tested Whisgary family recipe, using spices and seasonings that are mixed in-house. Their range is rounded out by an exceptional, pre-baked gourmet sausage roll, made of 100% pure beef and special seasonings rolled in flaky puff pastry, and baked to perfection.

The Pie Crew is a proudly South African family-owned, driven, and managed pie factory that produces handmade savoury pies. They offer a modern interpretation of the classic South African-style savoury pie, known as a garage pie. All their pies are handmade from scratch, using only natural and organic ingredients. This includes using only the best quality prime beef, free-range chicken, and organic vegetables, all enveloped in a dangerously delicious crust that creates your "in your face" type of pie. Located: Hesketh Dr, Moreleta Park, Pretoria