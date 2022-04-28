5 new restaurants to check out this autumn

It may be cold outside, but autumn is still the perfect time to go out and explore places and it does not hurt when there are new food options. A number of new restaurants recently opened in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, adding to the diverse line-up of cuisines.

Whether you want a cold treat, caffeine to start the day or a bar for conversation, there is something for everyone. Here’s a look at some of the new restaurants to check out. Furley’s Bar & Grill – Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furley’s Bar & Grill (@furleysbarandgrill) Following the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on local businesses, two experienced restaurant enthusiasts Will Rawson and Wiehan Mostert have risen to the challenge of bringing life back to Newlands in Cape Town.

The co-founders of Furley’s Bar & Grill saw a valuable opportunity to bring a family-oriented restaurant to the Newlands area, which had also felt the impact of the pandemic. Having opened its doors at the end of 2021, the restaurant aims to bring vibrancy and excitement back to the southern suburbs of Cape Town after many restaurants and bars suffered from the economic fallout of the last two years. Rawson and Mostert see Furley’s Bar & Grill not only as a favourite gathering spot for the community, but also a place where staff members can grow their skill sets.

The team is well positioned to serve happiness to customers through delicious, quality meals, and impart their combined restaurant and operations experience of more than 28 years to employees. “We also want to bring value to the community through bringing job opportunities and on-the-job training to our staff members as we grow,” said Rawson. The restaurant menu offers a wide variety of generous meals from burgers, steaks and pizzas to lunchtime specials with a range of dishes that change weekly.

Call: 021 023 0537 Ukkō – Johannesburg View this post on Instagram A post shared by UKKO (@ukkorestaurant) Ukkō is a stylish Mediterranean tapas and sushi spot with an extensive wine list and mixology bar in Bryanston.

The restaurant will deliver a unique dining experience, set to transport you on a Mediterranean holiday as the team delivers perfectly balanced tapas-style dishes. On the menu, discover classics including Ukkō sushi rolls, crudo, ceviche, lamb riblets, baked Camembert in a balsamic dressing, crispy zucchini ribbons with lemon aioli, chicken dumplings and grilled chicken wings, salmon and prawn cakes, squid heads in a wasabi aioli, crispy prawns and large tapa plates for bigger tables. In terms of cocktails, there is the aptly named Akka, featuring vodka, strawberry and rose essence, as well as Ukkonen, featuring tequila, gin, passion fruit, elder fruit, Prosecco and aromatic bitters.

Call: 010 335 0770 Farro at Gabriëlskloof – Cape Town View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farro (@farro_foodandwine) Farro, the critically acclaimed restaurant which has since October last year been a sought-after pop-up in Cape Town’s Bree Street, has now found a new permanent home. Farro reopened its doors at Gabriëlskloof Wine Estate in Botrivier this month.

The focus of the food at Farro stays true to the restaurant’s ethos and showcases a seasonally led, constantly evolving à la carte menu. At the farm expect to see chef Alex Windebank’s elevated take on wholesome, classic, and comforting dishes. It is about embracing simplicity, respecting the ingredient and celebrating all the region has to offer. Being based at Gabriëlskloof, where sustainability is at the heart of the farm’s activities, Windebank is clearly excited to have a veritable selection of producers and farmers on its doorstep.

On the menu, you can expect favourites like the velvety duck liver parfait, black cherry and buttery brioche toast, seasonal veloutés, and a melt-in-the-mouth pork belly with mustard sauce and local greens. These are joined by a selection of dishes inspired by the new farm locale and country way of life. Think marbled ribeye and chips, home-smoked Elgin trout, and country-style terrines with pickles and preserves from the abundant harvest of the Gabriëlskloof kitchen garden. Call: 064 502 7594

Bard & Minstrel – Durban View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bard & Minstrel (@bardandminstrel) Bard & Minstrel is the perfect corner of the world for anyone looking to catch up with a friend, finish up with work, or simply have a space to breathe. You have the opportunity to enjoy the luxurious quality of Assouline books and eat at the French and brasserie-inspired café. The café serves small dishes and weekly specials and their quaint bar serves the finest-quality cocktails and Champagne.

Call: 078 534 1580 Level Seven Restaurant – Johannesburg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Level Seven Restaurant (@levelseven_rest) Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar is perched at the top of the new Radisson OR Tambo and it is all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour. The restaurant displays magnificent views of the city, day and night.