6 of the best places in SA for afternoon tea

When it comes to afternoon tea, South Africa is brimming with hotels, cafes, restaurants, and teahouses that offer a superior experience.

Whether you are all about the setting or on a mission to uncover the city’s best scone, we are sure you will love the places we have gathered for you below.

We have tried to include a range of afternoon tea experiences in our list below, to suit all tastes and budgets.

Some take place in grand hotels, complete with all the opulence, and others take place in more contemporary settings, including cafes and teahouses, so whatever ambiance you’re seeking, you’re sure to find one that takes your fancy.

Johannesburg

The Trea Garden

The cafe offers different teas (normal tea fruit infusions and ice tea). Their tea is from the Toni Glass Collection, which is a remarkable infusion of both tradition and new-age tea-drinking, sourced from all corners of the world. They also have House Blend from Earthen Coffee roasters, blended different African origins, Kenyan coffee from BLK, which is a Kenyan origin coffee roasted in Centurion by a black-owned roastery. Explaining the meaning behind The Trea Garden, founder, Amanda Jojo said there are many trees in their garden and they wanted to highlight that they were a tea and coffee house, so the two combinations sounded much nicer and unique.

Located: 26 Swart Drive, President Park in Midrand.

Gabriella's Tea Room

Gabriella's Tea Room is inspired by her life, a combination of European Culture, both Hungarian and Italian traditions. Nestled in a world of its own, behind La Cucina di Ciro in Parktown North, the cafe offers a delicious selection for the carnivorous, vegans, vegetarians, and omnivores. They produce only the freshest food and the most delicious cakes daily.

Located: 43 7th Avenue, Parktown North

Cape Town

Taj Cape Town

Taj Cape Town offers one of the most popular high teas, in the heart of the city. This beautiful hotel takes a decidedly sweet approach to the concept, with almost all dishes on offer including varying amounts of chocolate. You’ll find everything, from chocolate scones to chocolate éclairs on offer, as well as a wide selection of loose-leaf teas to help you wash them down.

Located: Corner Saint Georges Mall, Cape Town City.

Cellars-Hohenort

High tea at Cellars-Hohenort is a more adult affair, with a wide range of savoury treats, with a deliberately low-carb angle. You can expect roasted red peppers and goats’ cheese tarts, beef skewers, and broccoli, followed by sugar-free fruit pavlovas and dark chocolate, and beetroot cupcakes. Like many things at this celebrated hotel, this is an unmissable treat.

Located: 93 Brommersvlei Road, Constantia Heights Cape Town

Durban

Birds Tea & Coffee

Located under a covered verandah, the restaurant boasts eclectic decor that makes it memorable and interesting. The menu is so simple it almost adds to the quirkiness. It’s scrambled eggs on toast, boiled eggs on toast, avos, you guessed it, on toast, and a quiche of the day. Beyond that, there are freshly baked scones and a selection of cakes.

Located: 185 Lothian Road, Durban North

The Circle Cafe

The Circle Café, at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, has a rich history. The site was once a club for the Jewish community. It was founded by a couple in 1919 and once served as a small canteen for soldiers during World War II. The Circle Café was established to support the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre, and is open to all visitors. After a museum tour, guests can enjoy the fresh air and soothing sound of the water fountain, while they tuck into the freshly made treats. Try their fried fish, salmon bagels, potato latkes, or their famous cheesecake. There is also a gift shop at the café.

Located: 44 KE Masinga Road