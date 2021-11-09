A look into the new rooftop bars to visit this summer

Yes, sweet summertime will be here before you know it, which means it is time to figure out which local rooftop bars you should plan to visit for all your breezy sunshine and sipping needs. Some new faces are appearing on the scene this season, while old favourites are emerging from hibernation, refreshed for a new round of alfresco drinking and dining. Here are our favourite rooftop bars.

Dante Rooftop (Durban) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danté Rooftop Lounge & Bar (@the_dante_rooftop) If you are in Durban, you can step inside the Dante world and let it take your breath away. Rich tropical wallpapers and hundreds of Victoria Verbaan artworks, flaming pink flamingos, and all kinds of stylish quirkiness is what you can expect at the magical multifaceted, multi-storied venue on Umhlanga's beachfront. Dante is one-year-old, and growing, despite the lockdown conditions. They have a range of perfect private spaces of varying sizes and moods to accommodate your numbers and your vision for any function.

Cocktails or canapes, champagne, and oysters – you choose the theme and menu – and they will make it happen. Wining and dining at Dante also has a host of different faces, and you can choose where and how you would like to enjoy your meal. Their new menu features their signature favourites of a rack of lamb, teriyaki salmon, and spaghetti Aglio e Olio - and now sensational fresh sushi. Contact: [email protected]

The Mountain Club at Cloud 9 (Cape Town) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mountain Club (@themountainclubcloud9) The Cloud 9 Mountain Club Bistro is a hidden gem tucked away at the top of the magical staircase of Cloud 9 in the heart of Cape Town. The double-level restaurant with an upper deck boasts a plunge pool for visitors and a bar with maximum ventilation offering spectacular 360-degree views of the city and Table Mountain.

Serving up great cocktails and a variety of mouth-watering breakfast options, tapas, sushi, and desserts, this rooftop restaurant’s casual setting and open-air ambience is a favourite for most It is also a venue ideal for cocktail functions, corporate events, social gatherings and simply just relaxing at the end of a long working day. Contact: 0214241133 Alto234 Bar (Johannesburg)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alto234 (@alto234bar) Alto234 is the highest urban bar in Africa. Found on the rooftop of The Leonardo in Sandton, the space boasts 360-degree views over one of the most wooded cities in the world. Serving only the world’s finest when it comes to drinks and bar tapas, this is truly one of the most aspirational and exclusive places for epicureans in South Africa to be. Sip on one of the signature cocktails as you soak in panoramic sunset views stretching as far west as the Magaliesberg. Toast to the occasion with a glass of bubbles and nibble on a bespoke range of luxury tapas snacks off our bar menu. The Alto234 experience is quite simply described in three words: High On Life.