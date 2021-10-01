A steak worth R15 000? Celebrity chef ‘Salt Bae’ slammed over restaurant prices

Remember the celebrity Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, also known as ‘Salt Bae’? The charming restaurateur who sprinkled salt on sliced meat, propelling him to viral fame back in 2017? The footage of him seductively preparing steak made him an instant internet sensation, mainly because people found his methods amusing.

However, there’s one thing that people online are not finding as funny: the prices at his new restaurant. As people flocked to the opening of the restaurant, footage and photos quickly emerged of the experience inside. In one clip, a woman is fed a piece of steak straight off Salt Bae’s knife, while another man refuses to do the same, picking it off with his hands. One photo showed the bill for a group who had eaten at the restaurant, and it was eye-watering. Totalling to a whopping $6 228.05 (over R94 000), it includes a $10 (R151) Sprite, $15 (R227) french fries, $19 (R287) mashed potato, and most notably, a $1 000 (R15 120) steak. However, it’s not just any steak – it is golden.

The receipt quickly went viral on Twitter receiving over a thousand quote tweets and likes. This real? Because i dont wanna have this convo anymore Lol pic.twitter.com/oWgcekFBbF — Stelly (@5_stelly) March 14, 2021 One user wrote: “That’s big enough to split 10 ways and have 10 portions of chips so it might be doable for a once-in-a-lifetime special night out with everyone going Dutch.” Another user argued: “You can eat so much better for so much less in London. We go for a Michelin starred dim sum and pay ⅛th of this! Even the bars and restaurants in Harrods aren’t this expensive.”