An afternoon tea to remember at The Cape Grace Hotel

There’s something magical about the view from the Cape Grace Hotel at the V&A Waterfront: glamorous yachts floating in the marina, sunlight sparkling on the water, and Table Mountain standing tall in the background. It’s a setting that makes you pause and appreciate the beauty of Cape Town.

I recently shared this special moment with my daughter during an afternoon tea at the hotel’s Heirloom Restaurant. Views from the Cape Grace Hotel. File picture It was a perfect way to spend time together, with stunning views and a menu that felt like a treat from start to finish.

Our experience began with a warm welcome from the staff, setting the tone for what lay ahead. I was served a glass of bubbly, presented in a coupe glass and topped with a playful dollop of pink candyfloss. It felt celebratory and light-hearted—a delightful way to begin the afternoon. MCC topped with a playful dollop of pink candyfloss fir a welcome drink. Picture: Sarene Kloren Next came a small glass of tomato consommé with cucumber. Simple and refreshing, it cleansed the palate and prepared us for the feast to follow.

Tea time One of the highlights of the experience was choosing our tea. A trolley filled with jars of loose-leaf teas and herbal blends was rolled to our table. From rooibos and green teas to the exclusive Cape Grace blend, the choices were plentiful, and each one promised something unique. Savoury bites The savoury course was a treat. Chef Asher Abramowitz personally introduced each item, which included: Finger sandwiches with rare roasted beef, cucumber and cream cheese, and smoked salmon.

Coronation chicken samosas, a spring vegetable tart, a ratatouille frittata, and prawn brioche with celeriac. Every bite was fresh, flavourful, and perfectly crafted. Tradititional finger sandwiches. Picture: Sarene Kloren

The sweet finale The sweets stole the show. A towering birdcage filled with petite desserts was brought to our table, each more enticing than the last. Highlights included Paris-Brest, Cape geranium macarons, blood orange and crème fraîche tarts, and hibiscus chocolate cake. The towering birdcage filled with petite desserts. Picture: Sarene Kloren Afternoon tea is served Thursday to Sunday, with seating times at 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. The cost is R550 per person or R650 if you’d like to include a glass of Cap Classique.