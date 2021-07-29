Are dark kitchens and virtual restaurants the future?

With limits on table service dining as a result of Covid-19, restaurants of all sizes face pressure to strengthen off-premises sales, which has accelerated their focus on takeaway, delivery and order-ahead options. Dark kitchens comprise the latest step in the increasingly tech-focused evolution of the food delivery sector.

Coupled with other growing concepts such as “virtual menus” – menus for brands that exist purely online – dark kitchens, also referred to as “cloud” or “ghost” kitchens, are perhaps the most important development this industry has seen since the emergence of delivery aggregators. What is a ghost kitchen? Put simply, a ghost kitchen is a stand-alone kitchen unit that prepares food to be sold under various brands on delivery apps. Ghost kitchens have no seating capacity for in-house diners or walk-ins, as they focus only on delivery, preparing food once an order comes in through a delivery app or an online ordering system. Once the meal is ready, delivery drivers collect it for delivery. Some dark kitchens also offer takeout, letting customers pick up their food themselves.

But are these the future? We spoke to Josh Simon, the co-founder of Lucky Peach House of Ramen, a dark kitchen in Birdhaven, and Michael Hunt, who owns a company called Collective Kitchens which has 11 dark kitchens that they rent out to different restaurants and food entrepreneurs in Joburg, about the future of dark kitchens and virtual restaurants, and below is what they had to say. Simon said his partner Larry Hodes and he started a dark kitchen before Covid-19 as a way for restaurants to offer more value to their customers and utilise kitchen space more efficiently. He said as restaurateurs who keep a close eye on global trends, they had seen how well the dark kitchen model was working in cities such as New York, London and Rome and wanted to trial the concept here at home. So the idea was there. "When Covid-19 hit, it accelerated the need for food delivery, and we saw an opportunity to expand our dark kitchen offering, which is called The Dark Kitchen, which specialises in pizza and is the only 9th slice pizza in the world. Then came Bagel Burgers, and with the recent lockdown, we saw an opportunity to launch Lucky Peach House of Ramen. Following my years of travel and experimentation with Japanese food, this was something I had always wanted to do, and the opportunity seemed perfect to launch the concept.

“The response to our ramen has been incredible, with us selling out in the first week and subsequent weeks that have followed. South Africans are experimental people and eager to try new things. Our customers have embraced the concept with open arms. We had thought the ramen would do well because it’s flavoursome (prepared and flavoured over two days), filling and comforting, but we could not have imagined it would do this well straight out of the gate,” said Simon. He said the dark kitchen concept is very much a trend that has been embraced by small business owners and entrepreneurs, and by embracing this trend, you are able to support SMEs which are fast becoming the backbone of our economy, and you are also exposing yourself to new types of food and tastes, and that is always a good thing too. “I think this trend is here to stay. The dark kitchen trend allows restaurants to operate with lean overheads and adapt to the latest food trends. In terms of what’s next, some things will always stay the same. Ensuring your food is top quality will keep your customers coming back and allow you to scale. At the end of the day, people want to eat good food, and the dark kitchen is another way that we are able to meet these demands,” he said.