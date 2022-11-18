Bar raised: R3m bill for dinner has left people with mixed emotions

They say that money can’t buy you happiness, but if it buys you a meal at Nusr-Et, the ultra-expensive steakhouse owned by the Salt Bae, it is more or less the same thing, right? On Friday, Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, aka Salt Bae, left social media buzzing after he shared a R3 million bill from his popular restaurant Nusr-Et Steakhouse in Abu Dhabi.

Story continues below Advertisement

The restaurateur, known for his gold leaf steaks and signature salt-sprinkling pose, was rebuked on Instagram by commenters calling the price ‘insane’ and ‘all ego’. It is not known who the eye-watering bill belonged to. But a number of high-profile people are currently visiting Abu Dhabi, with Formula 1 starting on November 18 and neighbour Qatar hosting the Fifa World Cup, which starts on November 20. If you look through the bill, you will see there were a few standout orders that saw the end price sky-rocket. There were five bottles of Pétrus wine that ended up being half the bill. There were two 2009 Louis XIII Pétrus wine bottles that cost around R950 000.

The rest of the bill appears to be your standard food offerings that would adequately feed a little more than a dozen people. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) One user wrote: "I really don't think this is a very intelligent way to showcase this man's restaurant, prices, and lifestyle. [However] this type of post honestly just makes the massive majority of people around the world disturbed and unattracted to visiting any of the restaurants that maybe in their city or in a destination they are visiting."

Story continues below Advertisement

Another user added: "Yea ok bro lol No matter how much money you have those prices are ridiculous." A third user wrote: "I'd rather buy an apartment with this much money." Have you checked out the latest IOL Food & Drinks digital magazine? Read it here.