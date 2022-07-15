Battle of the chickens as Nando’s and Hungry Lion throw shade at each other

Two fast-food chains have some beef – and we are not just talking about the quality of their meat.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nando’s and Hungry Lion got into a fight on Twitter earlier this week, as brands do, and plenty of shade was thrown. It all started when Nando’s dropped a tweet in reference to a video of “malume” (an uncle) who went viral over his fearless attempt at swimming. Social media was abuzz with laughter after video footage surfaced showing “malume” in a swimming race. Looking like a school event, and “malume”, possibly well aware he lacked swimming skills, had enough courage to step forward and participate in the one-length race.

His dive alone was a clear indication of his swimming abilities. Soon after the video went viral, Nando’s poked fun at the man who had South Africans in hysterics over his swimming skills. Malume 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Tpmv4ird46 — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 11, 2022 “When I send you [swimming emoji] it means yimi uMalume wezingane (I am the kid's uncle),” they wrote. An hour later, Hungry Lion quote tweeted the post and labelled it “dry”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“This tweet is so dry, as’funi ungasho”, which is loosely translated, “we can’t help but say that this tweet is so dry”. Nando’s fired back and sent them a post recently written by Bonang Matheba, saying, “they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens.” Hungry Lion did not back down and fired back at Nando’s that they should just take the loss.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Take your L, bafethu (thumbs up emoji),” they wrote. This tweet is so dry, as'funi ungasho. 🥱🥱 https://t.co/kHouAag2Tl pic.twitter.com/NnmRqLxwMq — Hungry Lion - SA (@HungryLionSA) July 12, 2022 Tweeps had a field day under the comment section. “Some admins on these streets are ghetto yho. Hungry Lion leave the poor chicken please (laughing emojis),” wrote one user.

Story continues below Advertisement