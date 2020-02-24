Beyond Burger cravings? Here are some SA restaurants to visit to get your fix









Picture: Honest Food Beyond Meat Cheese Burger. Heard about the Beyond Burger? This plant-based burger that looks, tastes and cooks like beef is taking the world by storm. Here are some places to check out: BUNS OUT, JOBURG AND DURBAN

What they serve: The Beyond Classic with a 200g Beyond Meat burger patty, with or without cheese.

Price: R160

Visit: https://bunsoutlinden. wordpress.com/

SPUR, NATIONWIDE

What they serve: Beyond Burger with onion rings, chips and lettuce. Price: R129.90 (without vegan cheese) and R135.90 (with cheese).

Visit: www.spur.co.za/menu/ plant-based/

HUDSON’S THE BURGER JOINT, JOBURG AND CAPE TOWN

What they serve: The Player Hater Burger with Beyond Meat Patty topped with vacon, vegan feta and avo (R145), and The Houdini Burger with Beyond Meat Patty topped with vegan mozzarella, vacon, cos lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mustard (R129).

Visit: http://theburgerjoint.co.za/

LUPA, NATIONWIDE

What they serve: The Green Burger: Beyond Meat Patty with vegan mozzarella, smashed avo, vacon, tomato, cos lettuce and pickles.

Price: R139

Visit: www.lupa.co.za/#branches

KAYLEE’S EATERY, BEDFORDVIEW, JOHANNESBURG

What they serve: Original Beyond Burger flame-grilled in BBQ sauce with home-made pickles, red onion and homemade mayo (R145), and a cheeseburger alternative with vegan cheddar (R160).

Visit: www.kaylees.co.za

WOOLWORTHS CAFE, NATIONWIDE

What they serve: Beyond Burger with cheese, mayo and chips.

Price: R155.

HONEST FOOD, RANDBURG

What they serve: Beyond Burger with vegan cheese and sweet potato fries. It comes with vegan mayo.

Price: R130.

Call: 076 743 9033

THE MELKBOS KITCHEN, MELKBOSSTRAND, CAPE TOWN

What they serve: Beyond Burger with lettuce and tomatoes with chips. Price: R115. Visit: www.melkboskitchen.co.za/ THE RED HERRING, NOORDHOEK What they serve: The No-Meat “Meat” Burger: with a sweet and spicy vegan mayo .

Price: R128, including an option of a side dish.

Visit: www.theredherring.co.za

ROCO MAMAS, NATIONWIDE

What they serve: Beyond Burger with tomato, red onion and Roccomayo. Add other condiments.

Price: From R125.

Visit: www.rocomamas.com