Heard about the Beyond Burger? This plant-based burger that looks, tastes and cooks like beef is taking the world by storm. Here are some places to check out:
BUNS OUT, JOBURG AND DURBAN
What they serve: The Beyond Classic with a 200g Beyond Meat burger patty, with or without cheese.
Price: R160
Visit: https://bunsoutlinden. wordpress.com/
SPUR, NATIONWIDE
What they serve: Beyond Burger with onion rings, chips and lettuce. Price: R129.90 (without vegan cheese) and R135.90 (with cheese).
Visit: www.spur.co.za/menu/ plant-based/
HUDSON’S THE BURGER JOINT, JOBURG AND CAPE TOWN
What they serve: The Player Hater Burger with Beyond Meat Patty topped with vacon, vegan feta and avo (R145), and The Houdini Burger with Beyond Meat Patty topped with vegan mozzarella, vacon, cos lettuce, tomato, house pickles and mustard (R129).
Visit: http://theburgerjoint.co.za/
LUPA, NATIONWIDE
What they serve: The Green Burger: Beyond Meat Patty with vegan mozzarella, smashed avo, vacon, tomato, cos lettuce and pickles.
Price: R139
Visit: www.lupa.co.za/#branches
KAYLEE’S EATERY, BEDFORDVIEW, JOHANNESBURG
What they serve: Original Beyond Burger flame-grilled in BBQ sauce with home-made pickles, red onion and homemade mayo (R145), and a cheeseburger alternative with vegan cheddar (R160).
Visit: www.kaylees.co.za
WOOLWORTHS CAFE, NATIONWIDE
What they serve: Beyond Burger with cheese, mayo and chips.
Price: R155.
HONEST FOOD, RANDBURG
What they serve: Beyond Burger with vegan cheese and sweet potato fries. It comes with vegan mayo.
Price: R130.
Call: 076 743 9033
THE MELKBOS KITCHEN, MELKBOSSTRAND, CAPE TOWN
What they serve: Beyond Burger with lettuce and tomatoes with chips. Price: R115. Visit: www.melkboskitchen.co.za/ THE RED HERRING, NOORDHOEK What they serve: The No-Meat “Meat” Burger: with a sweet and spicy vegan mayo .
Price: R128, including an option of a side dish.
Visit: www.theredherring.co.za
ROCO MAMAS, NATIONWIDE
What they serve: Beyond Burger with tomato, red onion and Roccomayo. Add other condiments.
Price: From R125.
Visit: www.rocomamas.com