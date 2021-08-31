’Big tips’ trend continues as anonymous diner leaves R85K tip at Hartbeespoort Dam’s Pecanwood Boat Club restaurant

Last week, an anonymous customer who is a resident of Pecanwood and a regular customer, left the whopping R85 000 tip to be split among the employees.

General manager of the Pecanwood Estate Homeowners Association Morne Botha said the customer was a humble and caring individual who wanted to support the industry in the trying times of Covid-19.

Botha said the generous gesture had left him speechless for a while as people did not always understand how hard it was to manage other people, especially if you knew their livelihoods were in your hands.

“Covid-19 was soul-destroying in this environment, with so many lives lost, so many jobs made redundant and so many people who had to close down their businesses. This gesture from the resident was the real hope that we are praying for each day, the light at the end of the tunnel. I am so grateful that we have customers and residents like this, who put others' needs first. The resident gave us all hope for the future,” Botha said.