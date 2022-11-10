Burger King SA is hungry for drama, does a spicy take on Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’s viral post

There has been a lot of drama in Mzansi this week.

And when such drama unfolds, brands see a marketing opportunity through humour. On Wednesday, Burger King South Africa took advantage of Cape Town’s Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge advert on patrons who fail to pay their bills and created their own funny ad.

The Cape Town bar and lounge took to social media on Sunday to threaten to expose those who did not pay or make an effort to sort out their debt.

They warned that the clients had 12 hours to pay, and if they failed to do so the establishment would make their identities known. The post quickly went viral.