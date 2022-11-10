Burger King SA is hungry for drama, does a spicy take on Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’s viral post

There has been a lot of drama in Mzansi this week.
From the Du Plessis family’s recruitment requirements for a ‘house manager’ to Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge’s ad on naming and shaming patrons who fail to pay their bills to Sonia Booth accusing her husband Matthew Booth of infidelity, the social media streets were quite busy.
And when such drama unfolds, brands see a marketing opportunity through humour. On Wednesday, Burger King South Africa took advantage of Cape Town’s Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge advert on patrons who fail to pay their bills and created their own funny ad.
The Cape Town bar and lounge took to social media on Sunday to threaten to expose those who did not pay or make an effort to sort out their debt.
They warned that the clients had 12 hours to pay, and if they failed to do so the establishment would make their identities known. The post quickly went viral.
On Wednesday, Burger King SA followed suit, posting their ad flyer on Twitter with the caption: “We know you’re hungry for more drama … Get your faves delivered before 7pm!”
The flyer read: “URGENT NOTICE! Attention to all customers craving a Burger King Whopper burger. We urge you to get a Burger King Whopper immediately. Should you not get a Burger King Whopper, we would have no choice but to make your identities public on social media with your hungry faces.”
We know you’re hungry for more drama… 😉 Get your faves delivered before 7pm! 👀 pic.twitter.com/Maqk1VeXxq— BURGER KING® South Africa (@BurgerKingZA) November 9, 2022
