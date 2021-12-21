Burger King South Africa adds two new gourmet burgers to its menu

Burger King South Africa has just launched two new burgers on their menu – the BBQ Pepper Jack and Mustard Cheese – which are made with 100% South African beef and no fillers. The beef that Burger King uses in their gourmet patties is 100% South African beef that adheres to international standards and certifications, and the processing facility is recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative to ensure world-class health and safety standards are adhered to.

If you love burgers, get ready to bow down because Burger King has taken gourmet to a whole other level. As someone who has eaten quite a few burgers, I would say good burgers are important to me, and Burger King makes pretty good burgers. The fast-food restaurant company has never shied away from reinventing itself.

In 2021, we saw them wading into the booming meat-free market – with a plant-based Whopper that some say tastes like the real thing. Made from soy protein, coconut oil, and potato protein, this is a vegan alternative to their famed beef burger. And now? Two new gourmet burgers made from 100% South African beef have been introduced. The BBQ Pepper Jack The BBQ Pepper Jack is flame-grilled, flaming hot, and full of flavour. If you enjoy gourmet burgers, this will become your new favourite. The BBQ Pepper Jack boasts loads of flavour with a flame-grilled 150g gourmet beef patty, two spicy pepper jack cheese slices, and three crispy bacon strips, stacked under flaming jalapenos, juicy tomato, fresh rocket leaves, and smoky BBQ sauce. Now that’s a spicy gourmet burger.

The Mustard Cheese The Mustard Cheese is creamy, crispy, and deliciously cheesy. If you were to picture a burger built with all your favourite fancy things, I bet this is what it would look like: A 100% meaty 150g gourmet patty and melty mature cheddar cheese topped with fresh-cut tomato, crispy onions and rocket leaves, drizzled in creamy wholegrain mustard mayonnaise and sandwiched between a brioche bun. I know all this sounds yummy and you might even envy me that I got my hands on the two new burgers earlier this week. How were they? Absolutely delicious! The meat itself, I thought, was cooked really well. I like my burgers medium rare because I like it juicy, and Burger King definitely delivered.

The outside was a little bit crunchy, but not in an unpleasant way, but the inside was juicy and delicious, and the flavour really lets the “beefiness” of the burger shine through. Every element got its moment, but they also all worked really well together to create an overall extremely tasty experience. Their fries were also flavoursome. Not a single one was unflavoured and boring. I love that Burger King prides itself on using locally sourced products to comprise most of its menu. Their commitment to premium ingredients, signature recipes, and family-friendly dining experiences is definitely what has defined their brand for more than 50 successful years. The BBQ Pepper Jack and Mustard Cheese burgers cost R75 each, and R95 for a medium meal while the bacon variants are R90 per burger and R110 for a medium meal.