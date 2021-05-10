Can you finish this 1.8kg monster burger?

The beauty of burgers is that you do not need to have a craving to enjoy the greasy grilled patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomato and a hundred other fixings.

They are so good that I’m pretty much always in the mood for one.

While I think they are best paired with crispy, salty fries and a cold beer, some restaurants around the country would argue that there is nothing like a massive, multiple-kilogram patty eaten at lightning speeds.

If you think you are a true burger fanatic, think again if you have not tried this 1.8kg burger from Hilton Garden Inn Umhlanga Arch’s Together & Co restaurant.

Being the brainchild of the restaurant’s executive chef, Sibusiso Nhleko, this monster burger is the ultimate meal for that mate who loves a challenge.

The 1.8kg monstrosity is loaded with 1kg of beef, 300g pork bacon as well as loads of cheddar cheese, caramelised onion, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion rings, coleslaw, toasted bun, and an in-house secret burger sauce.

It sounds amazing, doesn't it? Visiting the restaurant on Thursday evening, I was very excited to get my hands on the burger and I had already planned that I would not have breakfast or lunch on that day so I could give the monster burger my all, but despite giving it my best shot, it proved to be just too monstrous as I only ate a quarter of it, and another quarter two hours later.

Together & Co is one of those restaurants that bring people together, one meal, coffee, and conversation at a time. Nhleko has always had a passion for food, and still enjoys playing with different ingredients and flavours. The menu has a high emphasis on togetherness, boasting sharing dishes and platters – each section in the menu has a signature dish worth sharing.

If you would like to try the monster burger, it costs R600 and can be shared by four people.