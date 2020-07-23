Cape Town fine dining restaurant Exhibit A closes down

The effects of the coronavirus on the restaurant industry have struck again – this time causing Cape Town’s fine-dining restaurant Exhibit A to close down.

Taking to social media this week, Exhibit A, in Bree Street, announced the sad news.

‘We’re very sorry to announce the permanent closure of @exhibit_a_by_syn. Unfortunately, the ANC and refusal to use our tax money for the good has led to us having to close our doors for good. We hope that they all sleep soundly in their stolen homes, with their expensive cars bought with stolen money. As for us, we’re done funding this circus of lies, blame, and denialism. It took a pandemic to wake us up to a very real and very old problem. To our loyal guests, we apologize and appreciate your support as always, but enough is enough. It’s been epic SA. Bye for now,” read the post.

The closure of Exhibit A follows other Cape Town establishments that decided to shut down due to the coronavirus complications.

The Kitchen, a restaurant and catering company that was based in Woodstock, closed its doors in May. The restaurant was owned by Karen Dudley, a renowned chef, food writer, and restaurateur.