If 15 On Orange wasn’t enough of an urban oasis - think part restaurant, juice bar, outdoor patio and spa - winemaker Michela Dalpiaz of Slent Farm and Executive Chef Tamsyn Wells have curated an exclusive wine tasting, alongside flavoursome bistro-style cuisine. The hotel underwent a revamp last year resulting in the atmosphere in the restaurant being more tranquil and utilising the space more efficiently.

Chef Tamsyn’s adaptation of the international bistromony food trend is paired with a variety of wines from Ayama:

A glass of classic Sardinia Vermentino was perfectly paired with the first course; Beetroot and goats chevin, baby candy beetroot, pickled onion, quinoa, cashew tahini and candied walnut.

For the second course the executive chef, Tamsyn Wells delighted the taste buds with dill cured gravadlax, shaved asparagus, pickled radish, citrus crème and ikura caviar paired with the Ayma Baboons Cheek Viognier 2017.

Next on the menu was the Pinotage, perfectly matched with the roast chalmar beef rib eye and vanilla puree, sauerkraut and mushroom soil.

To bridge the guests from savoury to sweet, Tamsyn created a mouth-watering cour cherry glaze, crisp wafer centre and burnt meringue with traits similar to a cheese board – Forest hill manchego cheese, spiced plum compote and seeded parmesan. The Ayama Petite Sirah had an excellent flow through onto the palate resulting in the perfect pairing.

The last course was a beautiful work of art consisting of a cherry glaze, crisp wafer centre and burnt meringue left the guests speechless and wanting more.

This presentation of exquisite wine and culinary arts highlighted the variety of dishes 15 On Orange has to offer for all their guests at the Savour Restaurant.







