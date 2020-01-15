Mixologist and owner of premium bar service The Perfect Serve, Travis Kuhn has just opened a new bar in Cape Town called the Vicious Virgin, with co-owners Kelby Schnetler and Leah van Deventer.

In a statement, the team said Vicious Virgin is the city’s first tiki bar, one dedicated to rum heavy, French Polynesian inspired cocktails famed for their kick.

They have named the bar after a classic tiki cocktail that contains two kinds of rum, Cointreau, falernum, and fresh lime juice.

The bar was launched last month and is set to make waves in the cocktail scene, thanks to Kuhn's popularity and the respect he has as an award-winning mixologist.

In an Instagram post, the team thanked everyone who was part of the special night saying they had a blast.

“What a special night, a great way to get ourselves under way. Thank you to everyone for all their support and enthusiasm on our opening night. We had such a blast, and know you did too! Our full food and drinks menu will roll out in the next week. We’re officially open, so pop by and say hello. We don't bite, but our drinks do!”

That said, Kuhn just obtained a new accolade to add to his collection by being named South Africa’s Most Influential Cocktail Personality in Drinks Feed’s top twenty this year.

He said in the company of cocktail kings, just to be in the conversation is an honour, but to be on the top is truly unbelievable.

Vicious Virgin is situated at 53 Wale Street in the Cape Town City Centre.