Cape Town foodies left devastated as popular V&A Food Market closes down

It’s a sad loss for Capetonian foodies as the popular V&A Food Market is set to close down on Sunday, the 22nd of January. The food market has been a hit for weary travellers and shoppers looking for a bite to eat and a relaxing stop while making their rounds through the Waterfront. It showcased over forty tenants with the finest local products and offered a platform for small businesses to launch trend-concept food stores and bars.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a Twitter post, management announced that they would like to thank all their customers and vendors for their wonderful support over the years. “Sad news - our beloved market is closing. A big thank you to all our customers and vendors for their wonderful support over the years. We hope you’ll continue to support all your foodie faves in their new adventures beyond our walls. Our last day of trading is 22 Jan 2023,” they wrote. Asked why they are closing, they responded that “the V&A Waterfront has not renewed our lease. They have other plans for the space.”

Sad news - our beloved market is closing. A big thank you to all our customers and vendors for their wonderful support over the years. We hope you’ll continue to support all your foodie faves in their new adventures beyond our walls. Our last day of trading is 22 Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/RiOajQoX9W — V&A Food Market (@VandAFoodMarket) January 14, 2023 The news did not sit well with foodies. One user wrote: “This is really sad. I hope whatever comes next continues to support small independent food businesses.” A second user commented: “That's sad. We always looked forward to eating vegan ice cream at one of the vendors whenever in Cape Town.”

Story continues below Advertisement