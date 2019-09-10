Krispy Kreme opened their first Cape Town store at the V&A Waterfront. Photograph: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Another sugar rush has landed in the Mother City as Krispy Kreme opens it’s first store in Cape Town. The V&A Waterfront store is the 17th Krispy Kreme outlet in South Africa.

This iconic American brand made its way to the African continent with the first store having opened in Rosebank, Johannesburg in 2015. They now have a presence across Gauteng and KZN.

Capetonians will now get a taste of the hot original glazed doughnuts, frozen beverages and coffee that Krispy Kreme serves.

And to amplify the hype before the store opened on Tuesday, the Krispy Kreme team invited people to get in-line and camp out outside their store with the promises of prizes as an incentive. The first person in-line got free doughnuts on a weekly basis for the next year.

The second in line received a dozen a week for six months and third in line a dozen a week for three months.

Gerry Thomas, managing director of Krispy Kreme South Africa, was on hand on Monday to greet the media and give a sneak peek of what the brand has to offer.

He says: “It’s been a long time coming but the establishment of the Cape Town market is hugely significant and extremely exciting.’’

And he says there’s no comparison to what they offer: “Everybody deserves a happy place and Krispy Kreme South Africa’s valuable team work hard at creating the most awesome doughnut experience imaginable. Product innovation, premium coffee and frozen beverages set our brand apart.”