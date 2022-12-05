Cape Town pub issues statement after racism outcry for allegedly denying entry to black people

A restaurant in Cape Town has received criticism after allegedly refusing entry to a black guy – Thabiso Danca. Danca was allegedly told by one of Hank’s Old Irish Pub co-owners that he was not allowed to enter the establishment because he was not accompanied “by a white person” to enter the pub.

Story continues below Advertisement

A video of the incident went viral after the pub’s owner was confronted by Christopher Logan, the friend of the victim. In an interview with the SABC, Danca said he was stopped from entering the pub because he was not accompanied by a white friend. He added that the owner said: “It’s because people of colour steal and cause trouble when they go inside the pub.”

The pub issued a media statement, saying there had never been any instruction to staff to disallow patrons entrance on the basis of race or gender discrimination in their 30 years of service. “We owners want to state categorically that in the past 30 years of operating businesses in Cape Town, we as the owners never – nor have we ever instructed our staff – to discriminate on any basis whatsoever, whether that be gender, sexual orientation, or race. “We want to place on record that we are extremely concerned for the well-being and safety of the staff involved, therefore we will not be commenting any further while we conduct an internal disciplinary process about these allegations and the police conduct their criminal investigation on the case of assault opened against the individuals making accusations on the video,” they said.

Story continues below Advertisement