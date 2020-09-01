Cape Town restaurant changes 'Floozies Flip and Dip’ name after social media backlash

A Cape Town burger and pizza restaurant that was initially called “Floozies Flip and Dip” has come under fire for using a derogatory term for sexually active women.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, they have since changed the name to “Flip and Dip”.

In a now-deleted post of the restaurant's menu that was posted on their Facebook page, they referenced their options using sexual innuendos which also made people angry.

Among those people was the director of the Fire Tribe, Caitlin Louise, who said the more he saw that name the more offensive it sounded. Louise also mentioned that the restaurant's liquor licence was to be granted on condition that they did not use the name but they went ahead with it.

“New establishment on Kloof Street: Floozies Flip and Dip. The more I read that name the more offensive it sounds. Is it just me or is this wildly inappropriate? Apparently, their liquor licence was granted on condition that they DIDN’T use this name – but they went ahead with it anyways. Oh, and only female wait staff need apply…,” he wrote.