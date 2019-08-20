Blowfish restaurant introduces SA’s first cannabis oil sushi roll. Picture: Instagram/Blowfish Restaurant

A Cape Town-based restaurant, Blowfish has recently launched South Africa’s first cannabis oil sushi roll. The restaurant took to Instagram to announce the news with a sushi picture captioned: “Blowfish proudly presents a South African first, the CANNAfornia Roll. This one of a kind sushi is accompanied with a dressing infused with a hint of cannabis oil – famous for its miracle-like health benefits.

"Come try our CANNAfornia options, including a salmon poke bowl, paired with the best view of Table Mountain at Blowfish Restaurant today.”

Cannabis-infused food and drinks have been the hottest trend lately with people trying different varieties and new inventions.

Earlier this year a chilli sauce brand, Johnny Hexburg created a hot sauce which is cannabis-infused.

In June, the popular Italian-inspired restaurant, Col’Cacchio, together with africanpure, one of Africa’s leading CBD brands, launched the first ever Cannabis pizza range in SA. What’s next?



