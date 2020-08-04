Cape Town restaurant La Colombe ranked 13th best in the world

The world's largest and most trusted travel website, TripAdvisor, has announced its top fine dining restaurants for 2020 in the Traveller's Choice Awards, with La Colombe in Constantia being named the 13th best restaurant in the world.

The award-winning restaurants were determined using an algorithm that analyses the millions of reviews and opinions collected over 12 months from travellers around the world – taking into consideration the quality and quantity of the reviews.

Taking to Instagram, they thanked the website and everyone who had dined with them.

“Number 1 in Africa, and Number 13 in the world! Thank you to @tripadvisor and everyone who has dined with us - we are thrilled to be ranked among the Best Fine Dining Restaurants World in the 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards, with this feedback, “Can I award six stars? I will have to find a thesaurus to adequately describe the food. The service was also beyond fault” they wrote.

La Colombe which is well-loved for its contemporary French-meets-Asian cuisine, is the only South African restaurant to be recognised on TripAdvisor'sTop 25.