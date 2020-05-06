Cape Town restaurants delivering under level 4

Even in the midst of a lockdown and stay at home orders, Cape Town remains one of the most popular foodie destinations in the country.

Capetonians love good food, and while they can’t walk into their favourite eatery, deliveries are now on the menu.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel announced that restaurants are allowed to operate under level 4 restrictions, under the condition they don't allow sit-down meals, collections and any other action that will undermine social distancing.





Now all you have to figure out is how to get your favourite meal to your doorstep in the Mother City.





Many eateries are making use of app delivery services such as Mr D and UberEats but some have their own delivery routes.





Check with your local restaurant to confirm how you can get your favourite meal delivered.





The 41





If you have been craving your favourite contemporary Mediterranean dishes, you can now treat yourself with a meal. The restaurant has opened a delivery service from 9am until the kitchen closes at 4pm. If you are regular, you may want to take a look at their specially adapted lockdown menu and place your order with them in advance of the day.





Contact: Call 021 437 0558 or WhatsApp 060 768 2140 to place an order.

Also available on Uber Eats and Mr D.





Magica Roma





Fancy Italian food? Put your recipe book aside and get food from one of Cape Town's best pasta places, ready to ring the bell at your door. Serving up their usually delicious variety of pastas, pizzas, salads and soups.





Orders can be placed through WhatsApp on 0723765730.





Scheckters Raw





Healthy foodie fans, rejoice! You don’t have to prepare your healthy meals every day.

From Smoothie bowls, smoothies, fresh cold-press juices, immune shots, organic coffees, famous flapjacks, black beyond burger, zen & poke' bowls, famous snickers and twix bars: you can get all of this for delivery.





Delivery details on their website





Jason Bakery





Popular Cape Town bakery, Jason Bakery will be offering patrons freshly baked goods available on level 4. Currently, the establishment has a number of breads and baked essentials available via their lockdown survival orders but the future could have sweeter possibilities on the menu from the easing of restrictions.





Contact: 021 424 5644





Nuri Sushi





Sushi lovers, this is good news for you and it doesn't involve a recipe. Nuri Sushi has reopened for deliveries and their delivery area has been expanded. Since they have opened, they have been sold out in most of their items, book in advance to avoid disappointments.





Contact: 021 461 8719

You can order through their App, Online, MrD or UberEats⁠





Knead Bakery





Level 4 restrictions come in tasty fresh baked goods at your favourite eatery.

New to their online menu is: The Build Your Own Burger Kit! This box serves 2, and comes with all the ingredients you need to prepare and assemble your own legendary Knead Burgers.





Contact: 021 671 7915





Chicken Licken





Chicken Licken has a limited number of stores open for deliveries via Uber Eats and Mr Delivery under Level 4 restrictions. Their Facebook page highlights the participating branches.





Uber Eats and Mr Delivery





Publik Wine Bar





Your wine supplier is back in business but not selling wine. They are now making crispy fried chicken sandwiches at their Cape Town bar again. They offer free range battered & fried chicken on Jason Bakery brioche bun. Homemade pickles. Shrettuce. Cheese. Kewpie Mayo. Dylan's hot sauce.





Contact: 0792842975





Tashas Cafe





One of the things that people love most about going to Tashas is buying cakes to take home. Now you don't have to go anywhere, it's available for order. Tashas countrywide has a classic menu with breakfasts, salads, sandwiches, pastas, quesadillas, kilojoule-conscience/conscious dishes and main meals, as well as an "Inspired By" menu exclusive to each branch.





Order on Deliveroo⠀





Steenberg





Delivered straight to your door in the Southern Suburbs, Steenberg @ Home, brings you a choice of Chef Kerry's signature dishes, ready-made restaurant-style or semi-prepared allowing you to do some of the cooking. The Steenberg @ Home menu includes some popular extras such as gluten-free bread, candied after-dinner treats and there is even an option or two for the little ones.




