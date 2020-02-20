Cape Town street food you have to try









Fish and chips in a classic serving. Picture: Reuters Cape Town is a veritable foodie haven. If you are looking for affordable street food, your local spaza or the little food truck at the end of the street is your best bet. 4Roomed Ekasi Culture Fancy fine dining in a township? You can expect a variety of traditional staples with modern twists - such as mleqwa (a traditional chicken dish), butternut mqa (pap), mfino (a mix of maize meal, spinach, cabbage and potatoes) and lightly pickled fresh vegetables - all presented interestingly, and to be enjoyed at a nearby table, or as take-away. 4Roomed eKasi Culture, a lifestyle concept based on the four-roomed homes found in the oldest townships of South Africa. Instagram Where to find them: Based in Khayelitsha, opposite Luhlaza High School, the truck is available for private events within a 60km radius of Cape Town International Airport. Contact: 0761573177, [email protected]

Fish and Chips

Most fish served in Cape Town, are fresh and worth exploring. If you want to keep it traditional, head to a specialist fish and chips shop, preferably by the ocean, and order deep-fried hake or snoek with chips.

Kalky’s in Kalk Bay and Snoekies in Hout Bay are two original shops to visit.

Where to find them: 26 Harbour Road, Hout Bay Harbour, Cape Town, 7806. Contact: 0217906677

Gatsby

If you want food that truly says “Capetonian”, then the gatsby is it. It’s origins can be traced in the Cape Flats and date back to the mid-’70s .

This 30cm-long sandwich is made for sharing and is generally divided into four or three parts.

It’s stuffed masala steak, polony or vienna sausage and served with chips and sauces.

Fisherman’s lane is one of the best places for this Cape Town dish.

Where to find them; Klipfontein Road, Athlone, Cape Town.

Contact: 0216376567

Amagwinya (vetkoek)

This is arguably one firm favourite for both young and old. Vetkoek is part of the collective heritage of our country and Cape Town is taking a great liking to this golden-brown deep-fried treat.

You could buy these little dumplings filled with a mince-and-veggie curry, bobotie-spiced mince, polony or just spread with good, old butter.

Where to find them: 15A, Brackenfell Shopping Centre, Old Paarl Road, Brackenfell, Cape Town. Contact: 0219825582

St George’s Mall (City Bowl)

Popular with tourists and locals alike is the weekly urban food market in upper St George’s Mall (City Bowl).

They serve a variety of foods, from organic to vegetarian, vegan and meaty.

For the best experience, bring cash or have your snapscan app ready.

Time: Thursdays 11am to 4pm.