Cape Town streets that feed your soul









When exploring the city you’ll find food and delicacies that push your taste buds out of their comfort zone. Picture: Pexels Cape Town is without a doubt one of the most popular foodie destinations in the country. The city centre restaurants are no different and it’s often there that you will be able to satisfy any craving. When exploring the city you’ll find food and delicacies that push your taste buds out of their comfort zone. Here’s our definitive guide to dining in Cape Town’s most popular streets. Bree Street:

Folk Café

This spot on the corner of Bree and Mechau streets is bright, breezy and filled with books to page through if you’re dining solo.

The decor is quirky and it has an atmosphere that is intimate.

The restaurant features some of the Cape’s greatest wineries and breweries on a wine list that is updated regularly.

Burger & Lobster

Burger & Lobster was founded with the idea of going back to basics, to a restaurant culture where people were offered only a few menu items.

It has a menu of cocktails, from a maple-and-bacon old fashioned to a cucumber-and-dill martini.

Jason Bakery on Bree

Chic, bustling haunt offering speciality pastries, bread, hot breakfast dishes and gourmet coffee. The Jason Bakery sourdough loaf is good for those who have been diagnosed with gluten sensitivity or diabetes.

Long Street:

Mama Africa

Mama Africa is a raucous African experience right in the heart of Long Street.

There’s an African band playing every night in the rustic setting with an eclectic mix of bands and drummers. On the menu, they have hearty, traditional food in colourful bowls, and it incorporates some wild taste experiences.

The Dubliner

The Dubliner is a comfortable, old-school Irish bar at the top of Long Street. It features live music every night of the week but is particularly busy on weekends, when it becomes a late-night destination for locals and tourists to converge and drink and dance the night away.

Orchard on Long

With more people leading healthy lives, it’s great that in the city centre you can find a vegan and vegetarian hot spot.

The health bar has hydraulically pressed juice with the ability to retain up to five times the vitamins, minerals and enzymes compared to standard centrifugal extraction.

Loop Street:

The Village Idiot

The large balcony plays host to braais in summer and offers cool views of the surrounding concrete jungle, while the enchanting colonial fireplace makes winter nights more bearable.

Positioned perfectly, the popular neighbourhood hangout is a fair distance from the congestion of the CBD while still being close enough to feel connected to the exciting buzz of the inner city.

Giulio’s Café

The space is perfect for a fun gathering with friends or family. Or use it as an informal first date option - it’s not too casual and not too fancy.

The restaurant serves authentic home-made Italian dishes.

All the items on the menu are personal favourites of owner and chef Giulio and his mom.

Marrow

This cosy little restaurant is brewing some of the best broths in Cape Town. The main components are four broths: clear, white, green and brown.

You either opt for a cup of broth or a bowl - which means getting a jug of broth to pour over a delicious combo of carefully compiled goodies.