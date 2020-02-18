The restaurant features some of the Cape’s greatest wineries and breweries on a wine list that is updated regularly.
Burger & Lobster
Burger & Lobster was founded with the idea of going back to basics, to a restaurant culture where people were offered only a few menu items.
It has a menu of cocktails, from a maple-and-bacon old fashioned to a cucumber-and-dill martini.
Jason Bakery on Bree
Chic, bustling haunt offering speciality pastries, bread, hot breakfast dishes and gourmet coffee. The Jason Bakery sourdough loaf is good for those who have been diagnosed with gluten sensitivity or diabetes.
Long Street:
Mama Africa
Mama Africa is a raucous African experience right in the heart of Long Street.
There’s an African band playing every night in the rustic setting with an eclectic mix of bands and drummers. On the menu, they have hearty, traditional food in colourful bowls, and it incorporates some wild taste experiences.
The Dubliner
The Dubliner is a comfortable, old-school Irish bar at the top of Long Street. It features live music every night of the week but is particularly busy on weekends, when it becomes a late-night destination for locals and tourists to converge and drink and dance the night away.
Orchard on Long
With more people leading healthy lives, it’s great that in the city centre you can find a vegan and vegetarian hot spot.
The health bar has hydraulically pressed juice with the ability to retain up to five times the vitamins, minerals and enzymes compared to standard centrifugal extraction.
Loop Street:
The Village Idiot
The large balcony plays host to braais in summer and offers cool views of the surrounding concrete jungle, while the enchanting colonial fireplace makes winter nights more bearable.
Positioned perfectly, the popular neighbourhood hangout is a fair distance from the congestion of the CBD while still being close enough to feel connected to the exciting buzz of the inner city.
Giulio’s Café
The space is perfect for a fun gathering with friends or family. Or use it as an informal first date option - it’s not too casual and not too fancy.