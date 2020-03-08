Cape Town's best brunch spots

If you are one of those people who take brunch seriously, here are some restaurants to choose from.

Hemelhuijs

This restaurant is a small oasis in the heart of the city. It is more than just a breakfast or brunch spot, though its early morning meals are certainly what’s got most people talking about this establishment.

It offers ideal escapism from the hustle and bustle of the city. You can indulge in freshly made jewel-coloured juices, paradisal cocktails or their custom-blended coffee, exotic teas, along with all-day breakfasts.

Options include everything from salted butter and preserve on toast to fresh fruit and a selection of creatively cooked breakfasts. Hemelhuijs is a perfect spot for family or friends looking for a relaxed brunch. An average main meal can cost R140.

Address: 71 Waterkant Street city centre 0214182042

The Pot Luck Club

Pot Luck Club food concept where both families and friends can enjoy an excellent day out with jaw-dropping vistas of the city.

It has been dubbed the coolest place to be in Cape Town and its success is based on innovative cuisine, served in a relaxed yet edgy environment in a part of Cape Town that has never attracted an evening dining crowd.

Brunch price is R650 a person with a set menu and an additional R300 for bottomless bubbles.

Address: The Silo, The Old Biscuit Mill, 373-375 Albert Rd, Woodstock 0214470804

Brunches are served on Sundays only from 11am.

Famous Bean Cafe - Brackenfell

Situated in the heart of Brackenfell, this eatery is a family-friendly brunch place with a kids play area just outside the eatery. It serves healthy locally sourced ingredients and accommodates vegetarians, vegans and meat lovers. Guests are spoilt for choice: eggs benedict, bagel and English breakfast. Their baked goods are made on site daily.

They include croissants and a sweet selection of cakes and quiche. This eatery is a perfect place for family and friends brunch, a solo date or to have brunch while you work place. Booking is essential for a table with more than 10 guests.

Address: Unit 15, Boulevard Square, Protea Heights, Brackenfell 0219811169

Harvest Cafe and Deli

This eatery is situated in Bo-Kaap, with views of Table Mountain and the city an impressive backdrop. It has a cosy, inviting atmosphere. The menu has beautifully healthy, vibrant dishes for vegans, vegetarians, baxters, beetroot and berry smoothie bowls, and caters for meat-eaters.

Everything is locally sourced with high nutritional value. This is a perfect meeting place for friends and family members who have different dietary requirements.

Brunch daily: 8am to 1pm. Meal price starts from R60.

Address: 102 Wale Street, Cape Town 0794481618

Four & Twenty - Wynberg

This is hugely popular with the brunching crowd. The all-day breakfast menu features dishes like granola with white chocolate and mixed nuts; a sweet breakfast “hot dog” with a caramelised banana in a honey-butter croissant; green eggs and ham with basil hollandaise; and the popular eggs Be-Lean with an aubergine-and-mushroom rösti and yoghurt hollandaise.

Pair it all with one of the bubbles on offer, some mimosas or some sparkling raspberry-and-thyme spritzers.

Address: 23 Wolfe St, Wynberg 0217620975