Cape Town's first cannabis-infused dessert bar launches in Woodstock

Ice-cream is known as a summer treat that is enjoyed by everyone. But true ice cream lovers know that it is made for every season, and more so when you infuse cannabis with it.

The general way of using cannabis has a large audience and additions involved. With the legalisation of recreational marijuana, the possibilities around what kinds of edibles you can get your hands on seem to be limitless these days.

Speaking of ice cream and all things cannabis, there is a new vegan and cannabis-infused ice cream and dessert bar called Lisa's Dessert Bar that has recently opened in Woodstock in Cape Town that is set up to satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings while on the run.

Their ice cream is coconut milk-based and each tub contains 8mg of CBD, the non-psychoactive primary element of marijuana. The CBD helps with pain, anxiety, depression, or just merely for relaxing.

“Ever woke up on a Sunday lissing koeksisters? Or boeber? Remember the days when you wish you had ice cream that actually heals pain like in the movies? Be it heartbreak or period pains. What about when all you wanted was the perfect chocolate ice cream but, oops! You’re lactose intolerant, and you have to watch your friends eat ice cream when you’re just left there, lissing.