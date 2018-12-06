Catherina's at Steenberg.

Executive Chef Kerry Kilpin of Bistro Sixteen82 fame has taken over the kitchen and added a host of exciting new light summer dishes on the à la carte menu.



Chef Kerry describes her new dishes as “contemporary classics with a twist” bursting with fresh seasonal flavours for all tastes.





For starters , there is a choice between ham hock tortellini, marinated artichoke salad, hand-cut beef tartare and her favourite, the Cajun calamari with asparagus, chard, lime and miso.





Marinated Artichoke

Sous vide pork belly, grilled beef fillet and sirloin steaks are up for mains.





Sirloin Steak

There is plenty on offer in the dessert line-up to indulge your sweet tooth from lime vanilla pannacotta and spiced pumpkin crème brûlée to lighter options

such as seasonal sorbets.





Selection of 3 seasonal sorbets.

Catharina’s also welcomes vegetarians with a dedicated menu.





Catharina’s tranquil terrace is the perfect spot to enjoy al fresco meals in dappled shade with a glass or two of fine Steenberg bubbly or Sauvignon Blanc.





Catharina’s Restaurant is open 7-days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

For bookings contact +27 (0)21 7137178 or email contact +27 (0)21 7137178 or email [email protected]