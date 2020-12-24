Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana opens her first restaurant

Celebrity chef and TV personality Siba Mtongana is on a winning streak. From being dubbed a “global food goddess” by Tatler Malaysia, and being recognized by Harvard University, the multi-award-winning cookbook author has now opened her first Cape Town restaurant at Sun International’s 5-star Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront. In an interview with Mtongana, she said the restaurant concept has been in existence for well over four years and she has been fine-tuning it since and looking for the right location and right strategic partners to go into the venture for some time. “I had found a perfect location in Johannesburg and we were scheduled to launch the concept in April this year but as you know Covid-19 took us all by surprise and we had to put those plans on hold as well as strategise on how to proceed forward. In the process of all of that, I was very fortunate to be approached by Joanne Selby who is the general manager for The Table Bay hotel from Sun international for this venture and she has been very instrumental in bringing Siba, The Restaurant to life as well as the organisation's CEO and COO,” said Mtongana. Contemporary African flavours will be the hero of all the dishes at Siba The Restaurant; while the luxurious Table Bay hotel with its magnificent views of the V&A Waterfront and Table Mountain will provide the perfect backdrop.

Mtongana said she is bringing the less explored parts of South African cuisine in the fine-dining space curated and presented in a beautiful way that is appealing to all pallets especially the well-informed and travelled one.

“It's super exciting and all that is in me is ready and prepared for it as it's a new chapter in my career and a realisation of a long-held dream. I am bringing the spark of the Sibalicious touch in this fine dining space which speaks to a new taste, flavour with a dash of pizazz that is distinctly different from what is available in the market at the moment, especially in Cape Town. It's extremely exciting and I can't wait for many to finally taste my food, this time not through the recipes I have generously shared over the years for people to make at home but food that I have made myself in the kitchen with my team. The menu will be world flavours that I have gained through my travels but that is firmly rooted in Africa,” she said.

Selby said Mtongana’s food is always fresh, exciting, and creative – and comforting at the same time. She said she is extraordinarily talented and they are extremely proud to be her choice of partner for her first restaurant venture in Cape Town.

Siba, The Restaurant will be open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday and lunch on Sunday. Bookings are essential and can be made online at www.thetablebay.co.za via the dining page.