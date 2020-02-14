Riverine Rabbit was transformed from her first and previous restaurant called ASH Restaurant in 2018. Born in Mthatha and growing up in Cape Town, Heeger is a force to be reckoned with in the culinary industry as she carries quite several accolades with her.

Chef Ash Heeger says she spent the last four years as a restaurant owner and it’s been the single most rewarding experience of her life. Picture from Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, Heeger wrote that she has prioritized her career but above all her entire life. That it served her well so far and she has excelled in this industry as a result, shaping her into the person she is today.

“I’ve spent the last four years as a restaurant owner and it’s been the single most rewarding experience of my life. I’ve learnt what it takes to be a leader, an employer and a mentor to those around me. Most importantly, I’ve loved every second with my team who have become my family. However, the ambitious pursuit of my career goals has been the detriment of many of my personal relationships. For the first time I’ve found something that is more important to me than my career, or my business”

“I've made the decision to close Riverine Rabbit towards the end of the season and move back to the United Kingdom to be with my partner, Erin. Making our relationship my priority. This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, one that I’ve not made lightly.

"I do not wish to keep The Rabbit open without my presence in Cape Town, it just wouldn’t feel right.The restaurant is so much a part of me, I can’t imagine not being a part of its everyday life. I love my business, Cape Town and my country, but I firmly believe this is the right call for me, for now,” she wrote.

Heeger found reality TV fame as a contestant on Netflix reality show 'Final Table'.