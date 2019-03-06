

Cowboys & Cooks in Sunset Beach is the brainchild of two Cape Town restaurants legends - acclaimed restauranteur Michael Townsend (founder of the Harbour House group) and Stuart Bailey (former owner of the Hussar Grill steak house collection).

Together they have over 44 years of experience between them.





It was Michael's dream to open a steakhouse restaurant in Cape Town and who better to partner with than the former owner of Cape Town's premier steakhouse collection, The Hussar Grill.

The result is a synergy between Tigers Milk and Hussar Grill with a modern take on the traditional steakhouse.





Serving the finest cuts of meat and knowing that it was ethically sourced (all meat is certified free-range) is a priority as they believe in serving only the creme de la creme of products to their customers. The meat is wet aged for a minimum of 21 days, although Stuart prefers 28 - 30 days.





Our knowledgable waitress brought us the daily “Butcher’s Cut” board of meat cuts and explained everything about each cut - from the marbling of the fat, the flavours, even highlighting the difference between sirloin on the bone or straight cut.





With the trend of charring being back, giving the meat a punch of flavour and crunch, t he kitchen has only one gas plate - everything else is cooked on a charcoal grill.

This is also a tribute to the traditional South African braai, with smoky, char-grilled texture and flavours.





I chose a T-bone and the crispy char-grilled outside complimented the soft texture and flavour of the meat inside. The basting was subtle but flavourful enough to not overpower the meat.





Although a premier steakhouse, there are loads of alternatives for non-meat eaters on the menu.

The fresh fish is brought in daily - so there is a limited quantity on the menu - when it's finished there is no more available.





Lighter meals include jalapeno poppers, mussels steamed in a garlic, creamy white sauce and the house specialities include ostrich loin with citrus reduction and pepper encrusted pan-fired fillet and flambe.





If you can't make it to Sunset Beach, don't worry, Michael and Stuart have plans to grow the brand and expand to other locations - so watch out for the name Cooks & Cowboys - I have a feeling that it is going to take the steakhouse world in South Africa by storm.