A new and buzzing casual restaurant and deli has opened opposite the iconic Dalebrook tidal pool in Kalk Bay and its already a stalwart. Newly opened Dalebrook Café, situated directly opposite Dalebrook tidal pool in the landmark building Dalebrook Place, is set to become a Kalk Bay favourite.

The seaside sibling of Constantia-based Chardonnay Deli pays homage to its historical roots – the building is over 120 years old and has almost always been home to both businesses at street level and residences above.

“We wanted to reclaim that sense of place and history with the café, which is why we’ve left the beautiful original brickwork we discovered exposed and why we worked so hard with local craftsmen to build a space that has integrity from the woodwork up”, explains owner Charmaine Lilje, herself a Kalk Bay resident who before starting her own catering company and later opening the popular Chardonnay Deli, cut her culinary teeth working at the legendary Olympia Café just down the road, followed by a stint at La Colombe restaurant under then-chef Franck Dangereaux.

Charmaine has a passion for authentic, seasonal food, often with a rustic touch and this is especially evident in her menu development for Dalebrook Café.

Signature dishes on the menu include an avocado smash breakfast served with salmon and poached eggs, a raw energy bowl, seafood risotto, grilled linefish and of course homemade pies and quiches along with a coffee menu fuelled by Uber Coffee.

As with Chardonnay Deli, the deli side of the business is just as important as the breakfast and lunchtime trade and customers can stock up on just-baked artisanal breads as well as delicious deli goods, and in time – meals to go.

It seems Charmaine’s quest to create an authentic eatery is definitely what people have been waiting for. Dalebrook Café is already an all-day pop in coffee spot as well as a linger-longer lunch destination.

Early morning swimmers know they can grab one of the best coffees and pastries in the ‘hood before or after their swim.

A lovely touch for locals and regulars alike is the wall of lockers where people can leave their keys and phones before popping to the pool for a dip – just another detail that emphasises just how tapped into what people want from a local Charmaine really is.

Dalebrook Café is open daily for breakfast and lunch from 07h00 to 18h00 as well as dinner, three nights a week (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) until 21h00.

For more info call 083 326 0184; email [email protected] or visit www.dalebrookcafe.co.za

Dalebrook Café is situated at 20 Main Road, Kalk Bay, Cape Town.